As of early November 2026, my reflex when I see flies around the kitchen counter is to hang a sticky fly strip right above the spot where I see them. You and I live here in Texas, and I used to figure the strip was harmless as long as it never touched the food. It feels like a tidy answer: put the catcher where the flies are and get back to making dinner.

But the counter is also where I handle food. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service points to overripe or damaged fruit and spoiling vegetables, including rotting onions or potatoes, as common breeding material for fruit flies in homes. That gives me somewhere else to look besides the patch of air above the counter.

What Texas A&M School IPM says

Texas A&M School IPM puts the kitchen concern plainly: "Flies that invade cafeterias and kitchens are not only a nuisance; they also present a health hazard because they can contaminate food, utensils, and surfaces." The same pest-management plan says effective fly control depends on locating and eliminating the breeding site. A strip may catch flies I can see, but hanging it in the busiest part of my kitchen does not do that other job.

That changed how I think about the counter. I had treated the space above it as the obvious place for a strip because that was where the flies caught my eye. Now I think first about the food and surfaces below it, then about what nearby might be drawing flies in. The visible fly is the part of the problem that is easiest to notice; it is not necessarily the part I need to remove.

Why the flies keep coming

Flies and their breeding material are different things. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says indoor fly control works best when breeding sites are found and eliminated. For fruit flies in homes, the service identifies overripe or damaged fruit and spoiling vegetables as common places to breed. A fly caught on a strip is gone from the room, but the fruit or vegetables underneath it are still there until I deal with them.

Other flies can be tied to waste. A public health department describes filth flies feeding and laying eggs on garbage, manure and carrion, then contaminating human food and food-preparation surfaces when they land. An extension service recommends keeping trash cans and garbage areas clean and free of odor. That is why a strip full of flies would not settle the question for me: I would still need to check what is sitting around the kitchen and the trash.

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What I do instead

I leave the space over my kitchen counter and exposed food clear rather than treating it as the default place for a fly strip.

I check fruit and vegetables for anything overripe, damaged or spoiling, especially produce that has been sitting out of sight.

I check the trash can and garbage area, and clean up waste rather than relying on a strip to catch the flies it attracts.

If flies keep showing up, I focus on finding the material where they breed. Catching the ones I see is a separate task from removing that source.

If I need help, I describe the job as finding and removing the fly breeding site, not just hanging a strip over my kitchen counter.