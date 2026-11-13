Photo by Greater Arvada Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Arvada Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Kelly Caufield as the organization’s next President and CEO following a comprehensive search led by a search committee of Chamber Board members and past Chairs. Caufield will officially assume the role on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Caufield brings extensive executive leadership experience in public policy, business advocacy, nonprofit management and coalition building. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of Common Sense Institute Colorado, where she led the organization’s administration, strategic planning, budgeting, programming and fundraising efforts. She also managed a team of staff, policy fellows and contractors and worked closely with a board of directors.

“Throughout our search, we were looking for a leader who could build on the Chamber’s strong foundation while bringing a fresh perspective to the opportunities ahead for our business community,” said Lindsay Reinert, Board Chair of the Greater Arvada Chamber of Commerce. “Kelly stood out for her ability to turn big ideas into action, bring people with different perspectives together and understand the important intersection of business, workforce and public policy. Just as importantly, she understands that strong relationships are at the heart of a successful chamber. The Board is incredibly excited to welcome Kelly and work alongside her as we begin this next chapter.”

The Search Committee focused on finding a leader with the executive experience, strategic vision and relationship-building skills necessary to advance the Chamber’s work on behalf of businesses throughout Greater Arvada. Caufield’s experience leading teams, working with boards, developing fundraising strategies, engaging business leaders and building coalitions around complex policy issues distinguished her throughout the process.

As President and CEO, Caufield will lead the Greater Arvada Chamber’s work to support the local business community, strengthen the economic vitality of our community, advance solutions to business and workforce challenges and build partnerships that help Greater Arvada thrive.

“I’ve long admired the Greater Arvada Chamber’s leadership on education, workforce, housing, childcare and the other issues shaping our business community,” said Caufield. “I believe a strong local economy starts with strong local businesses, and I recognize the challenges small businesses face in today’s environment. My priorities will be helping businesses stay rooted in Arvada, connecting them with a skilled workforce and providing the resources and support they need to grow and thrive. I’m thrilled to join the Chamber and help strengthen our businesses and community.”

Caufield holds a Master of Public Policy from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Psychology from the College of William and Mary.

Originally from Virginia, Caufield has made Colorado home with her husband and two sons. Outside of work, she enjoys running, hiking, skiing and catching live music at Red Rocks. And while she cheers for the Denver Broncos, she still holds onto her Virginia roots as a Washington Commanders fan.

Caufield will begin her role as President and CEO of the Greater Arvada Chamber of Commerce on November 18, 2026. Kami Welch, former President and CEO of the Greater Arvada Chamber and current interim CEO, will remain with the organization through the end of the year to support Caufield during the leadership transition. Welch’s continued involvement will provide continuity for Chamber members, partners and staff while helping ensure a smooth transition into this next chapter for the organization.

About the Greater Arvada Chamber of Commerce

Healthy Businesses, Thriving Community. The Greater Arvada Chamber of Commerce is a community of businesses, organizations, and local leaders working together to solve challenges, foster meaningful connections, and develop the next generation of talent and leadership. Our work – driving action on conversations, resources, and large-scale initiatives that businesses can’t tackle on their own – is central to the long-term success of our community as a whole. When you play a part, we all thrive.



