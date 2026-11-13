No snow on the ground? No problem! Visit Snow Days at the Children’s Museum. Photo by Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

No snow on the ground? No problem! The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus has got you covered with guaranteed snow (translation: guaranteed FUN!) from November 18 – January 31 during their seasonal winter experience, Snow Days!

It’s not all just fun and games. Snow Days was developed because outdoor play is essential for children.

“Outdoor play fuels healthy development, sparks big imaginations, builds confidence, invites brave risk-taking, strengthens resiliency, and best of all, pulls kids away from their screens and into real-world adventures. At Snow Days, kids can lose themselves in a twisty maze, glide across a slippery rink, slide into new challenges, and discover the magic that only outdoor play can bring,” said Rachel Hamilton, Director of Education.

Snow Days includes:

· The Snow Hill: Guaranteed snow for sledding

· Snowman building and endless winter play

· Sock Skating on The Plaza: Glide where kids can slide, spin and race friends on the rink

· Snow Maze where kids journey through the maze and discover the surprise at the center

· Fire Pits and Hot Cocoa Bar

· An ice fishing hut

· Snowmobiles, dog sleds and more

Snow Days is included with regular musuem admission. Learn more at Snow Days - Open Nov 18 | Children’s Museum of Denver



