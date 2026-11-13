Enjoy Wings & Wonder Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at Denver Audubon's Kingery Nature Center. Photo by Denver Audubon

Bundle up, gather your flock, and get ready for a little winter magic! Denver Audubon invites families, nature lovers, and holiday enthusiasts of all ages to Wings & Wonder, a festive two-day celebration of winter, wildlife, and community on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at the Kingery Nature Center, located at 11280 Waterton Road, just south of Chatfield Reservoir.

“There is such beauty in the winter season,” said Nicole Bopp, Executive Director of Denver Audubon. “Wings & Wonder is a chance to slow down, gather in community, and celebrate the many gifts that nature offers us this time of year.”

From encounters with live birds to holiday shopping, outdoor adventures, and creative activities for the whole family, Wings & Wonder brings together the beauty of the natural world and the joy of the holiday season.

Get a Head Start on the Wonder! Want first pick of the holiday treasures? Guests can register for the $25 Early Bird Experience, which includes exclusive entry beginning at 9 a.m.—a full hour before general admission opens at 10 a.m.—plus a special Wings & Wonder shopping tote!

Early Bird registration is $25 per person and offers a festive head start on browsing the Holiday Gift Fair, discovering nature-inspired gifts, and enjoying the seasonal atmosphere—all while supporting Denver Audubon’s conservation and education programs.

Admission is free beginning at 10 a.m., but timed registration is required. Space is limited for select activities, and early registration is encouraged. Guests may also make a suggested $5 donation during registration to support Denver Audubon’s year-round education, conservation, and community programs.

Visitors can explore a delightful mix of indoor and outdoor experiences, including:

● Holiday Gift Fair — Discover unique, nature-inspired gifts and handcrafted treasures.

● Live Birds — Get an up-close look at some remarkable feathered friends.

● Birding with Santa — Celebrate the season with a special birding adventure and festive photos with Santa.

● Guided Winter Bird Walks — Discover the birds that call Colorado home during the colder months.

● Winter Bird-Feeding Workshops — Learn how to welcome and support backyard birds throughout the season.

● Arts, Crafts & Nature Activities — Enjoy hands-on holiday fun and discoveries for all ages.

For the full schedule, Early Bird registration, and event details, visit www.denveraudubon.org or register directly at Wings&Wonder







