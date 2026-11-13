PlatteForum hosts a free artist talk with jewelarae and ArtLab interns Friday, December 4, 2026 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Photo by PlatteForum

Join PlatteForum [platteforum.org] in the new galley space at 910 Galapago on Friday, December 4, 2026 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to hear from jewelarae and ArtLab Youth about their process and the making of chewing on the wires, an exhibition featuring conceptual sculptures and wearable artworks that runs through December 12, 2026. Gallery hours during the exhibition are Thursday-Friday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

“Our Fall exhibit, chewing on the wires, is a collaborative installation featuring jewelarae and ArtLab youth works using metals and found objects exploring the perceptions of technology and the body,” Executive Director Melissa Monforti said. “We invite the community to come see these intriguing conceptual sculptures and wearable artworks.”

jewelarae (b. 2001) is a fourth-generation Colorado artists who exhibits jewelry and art nationwide. Through art, they examine how bodies and technologies shape one another, and how making can open new ways of being within—and against, beyond, and underneath—these systems.

“To play with jewelry means working in radical proximity: direct contact with skin that embeds an object into lived experience,” jewelarae said. “This exhibition explores the physical infrastructures sustaining digital realms, tracing synthetic intimacies and machine mysticisms through objects that blur the boundaries between technology and the body. The work sits somewhere in between, making it difficult to determine where one material body gives way to another.”

PlatteForum events are always free to attend and open to all. RSVP for the free opening reception here [eventbrite.com] . For more information, visit https://platteforum.org/ [platteforum.org] For information on the Fall Artist in residence visit jewelarae [jewelarae.com] .

About ArtLab ArtLab youth are a group of 40-50 high school students from across the Denver metro area taking part in PlatteForum’s ArtLab Internship program. These youth are talented visual artists who are interested in sharing their voices, pushing their work in new directions, and engaging with the issues that matter most to them and their communities. Together with the Resident Artist, ArtLab youth interns create dynamic new works for each exhibition, experimenting with diverse media, sharing their stories, and working together to use arts for social change.

About jewelarae rae holds a BS in industrial design with minors in sexualities and jewelry. They have exhibited their work across the US, the EU, and Colombia, at Munich jewelry week, NYC jewelry week, ARTBO, and in print media. They were a finalist in the third cycle of current obsession’s GEMZ talent acceleration program and are currently an organizer of DUNG30Ndwellercult—a curatorial project pushing boundaries and building community across art and craft disciplines.



