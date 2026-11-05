Colorado, Stand Together.

Colorado Preservation, Inc. (CPI) brought Coloradans together at the Tall Bull Memorial Grounds in Daniels Park to support Section 106. Photo by Colorado Preservation, Inc.

On October 30, 2026, Colorado Preservation, Inc. (CPI) brought Coloradans together at the Tall Bull Memorial Grounds in Daniels Park to stand in opposition to U.S. Senate Bill 5653 (the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026) and its proposed changes to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. For 60 years, federal law has required agencies to consider the impact of their decisions on historic places and listen to the communities affected. The proposed changes would weaken those protections, diminish state and Tribal authority, and silence voices that have helped safeguard our shared history for generations. The image brings home the powerful message of retaining the public's seat at the table.

We Stand Together

For 60 years, the National Historic Preservation Act has given Coloradans a voice when federally approved projects, including oil and gas drilling, highway construction, pipelines, and transmission lines, could affect historic places, archaeological sites, and cultural landscapes. This law ensures that communities have an opportunity to understand what is proposed, raise concerns, and mitigate adverse effects.

Today this consultation process is in jeopardy

U.S. Senate Bill 5653, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026), would reduce the role of Colorado state agencies, limit Tribal consultation, and weaken opportunities for the public to participate in federal decisions affecting their communities. These changes would shift greater responsibility to federal agencies while reducing independent oversight and the ability of Coloradans to raise concerns about impacts to historic places, archaeological sites, and cultural landscapes.

On October 30, 2026, Colorado Preservation, Inc. (CPI) brought together community members at Tall Bull Memorial Grounds in Daniels Park to create a powerful visual statement about what is at stake. The empty chairs represent the representation Coloradans have today but stand to lose.

IT IS NOT TOO LATE.

The Senate has scheduled a procedural vote for November 9. Your call in the next few days can make a difference.

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask for Senator Bennet’s office. Then call again and ask for Senator Hickenlooper’s office.

Tell the staff member you are a Colorado constituent and ask the Senator to oppose the permitting reform bill as currently drafted. Explain that the bill weakens protections for historic places, removes local voices from the process, and will lead to more conflict and delay.

Learn more on CPI's website including a tool to build your public comment -- https://www.coloradopreservation.org/section106/take-action/



