Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation names Kristen Blessman CEO

Kristen Blessman will assume leadership of Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation November 16. Photo by Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation

Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation (RMCHF) has named Kristen Blessman its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 16, 2026. RMCHF is a Colorado nonprofit that helps children facing serious medical challenges and their families, offering housing assistance, donor human milk for premature and medically fragile infants, and emotional support through its companion and hospital dog programs.

A transformational executive, Kristen brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the nonprofit and for-profit sectors. As president of the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation, she realigned strategy and governance while revitalizing its signature leadership programs. She also served as president and general manager of PBS12 and as CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, guiding both organizations through transitions while sharpening strategy and strengthening market position. Earlier in her career, as chief marketing and development officer of Goodwill Industries of Denver, she helped double fundraising revenue.

Kristen is known for her innovative, strategic, and results-oriented approach. Her leadership combines strategic thinking, creative problem-solving, and organizational alignment with a deep commitment to mission-driven work, making her well positioned to lead RMCHF.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristen,” said Sean Endsley, Board Chair of Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation. “Her strong record of leadership and transformational growth will help guide the Foundation into its next chapter and expand its impact across Colorado. The Board and staff look forward to continuing this work under her leadership.”

“I am honored to lead an organization whose work matters so much, particularly at a time when families need support more than ever,” Kristen said. “I am passionate about elevating awareness of the meaningful difference the Foundation makes in the lives of families across Colorado, while building on its strong legacy, expanding its reach, and strengthening its long-term sustainability and impact.”

Kristen was selected after a thorough search led by the CEO selection committee and Board of Directors, who evaluated a strong pool of candidates. She stood out for her relevant experience, her deep connection to RMCHF’s mission, and her clear understanding of the Foundation’s work.

For more information about Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, please visit www.rmchildren.org .



