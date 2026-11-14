Dania Beach hospitality is busy right now—cafés and hotels are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you want steady hours and in-person roles, these are worth a look.

Employer: MOH CAFÉ LLC

MOH CAFÉ LLC Location: Dania Beach, FL (on S Federal Hwy)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Work setting: In person

Help prep ingredients and menu items, keep the kitchen clean, and support the team during service at a cozy Portuguese café. Great fit if you have some kitchen experience, can work weekends, and want a steady back-of-house role.

Employer: MOH CAFÉ LLC

MOH CAFÉ LLC Location: Dania Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Commission

Full-time, Part-time, Commission Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Work setting: In person

Front-of-house role at the same boutique café, focused on espresso drinks, latte art, POS, and warm service in both English and Spanish. Good for someone who already knows coffee basics and can handle busy shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: DP Hotels Group (Comfort Suites Dania Beach)

Location: Dania Beach, FL (Stirling Rd & I-95)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, hotel discounts, free parking, professional development

Dental, health, vision, hotel discounts, free parking, professional development Work setting: In person

You’ll be the first face guests see—handling check-in/out, calls, and questions, with nights and weekends required. Solid option if you like guest interaction and want benefits plus growth in hotel hospitality.

Employer: TRU by Hilton Fort Lauderdale Airport

Location: Near Dania, FL 33004

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, travel discounts

401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, travel discounts Schedule: PM, overnight/night audit, weekends & holidays

PM, overnight/night audit, weekends & holidays Work setting: In person

Overnight-focused front desk role mixing guest service with nightly financial reports. Best for someone with at least 1 year of hotel experience who’s comfortable working independently at night and wants Hilton travel perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often managers are flexible on schedule or experience if you’re reliable and eager to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.