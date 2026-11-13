Dania Beach is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like talking to people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: El Car Wash

El Car Wash Location: Dania, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at Florida’s #1 express car wash, welcoming customers, selling memberships, and keeping the site looking sharp. This role is great if you’re high-energy, love talking to people, and don’t mind working outdoors with flexible hours.

Employer: Comcast

Comcast Location: Dania, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay $15.63/hr, target total compensation $24.01/hr (base + commission)

Help customers in the Xfinity store with TV, internet, and mobile services while earning uncapped commission on top of hourly pay. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition help, and more if you’re ready for a tech-heavy, sales-focused retail job.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Dania, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $17.50 – $22.50/hr

Step into a key holder role where you help open and close the store, handle cash, support the team, and keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have at least one year of retail leadership/key holder experience and want steady hours with room to grow.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles in Dania Beach tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.