⚠️ Hybrid meeting on senior nutrition & wellness – Nov. 18

The Dane County Area Agency on Aging – Nutrition/Wellness Committee will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 11:30 AM.

You can join:

In person: Room 109, Aging & Disability Resource Center, 2865 N. Sherman Ave, Madison

Room 109, Virtually: via Zoom or by phone at 1-833-548-0276, 1-833-548-0282, or 1-888-788-0099 using Webinar ID 926 8310 4166.

Topics include:

Meal site reviews (Monona Senior Center; Beth Israel/McFarland Senior Outreach)

New dietary guidelines

Program updates: Farmers’ Market Program, training for site coordinators, new catering contracts, 2027 Dane County budget, Southside meal site efforts, and the 2026 State Nutrition Survey

Public comment:

In person: Register at the meeting (paper forms).

Register at the meeting (paper forms). Virtual: You must register using the Zoom link (by 30 minutes before the meeting) to speak.

You (by the meeting) to speak. Written comments/handouts: email thomas.howard@danecounty.gov.

For interpreters or other accommodations, call 608-242-6478 (TTY WI Relay 711) at least 3 days ahead, and no fewer than 24 hours before the meeting.