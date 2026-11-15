Danbury’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both bedside leaders and skilled techs. If you’re in nursing leadership or allied health, there’s solid money and good benefits on the table right now.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, start 11/30/2026 )

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, start ) Pay: $3,335 per week (with potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

Allied health pros with at least 1 year of Cath Lab Tech experience can land a well-paid 13-week assignment with day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday pay, guaranteed hours, daily or weekly direct deposit, and lots of extras like license reimbursement, CEUs, and referral bonuses. Strong option if you want travel pay while staying in or near Danbury.

Employer: Northwell Health / Danbury Hospital

Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time, exempt leadership role

Full-time, exempt leadership role Salary Range: $68.81 – $127.79 hourly

Senior nursing leaders with a BSN and master’s degree plus 5+ years of nursing leadership can step into a high-impact role overseeing critical care and med/surg. You’ll have 24/7 accountability for nursing standards, quality, fiscal performance, and staff engagement, working closely with the VP/CNO on strategy, shared governance, and regulatory readiness.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—strong healthcare roles in Danbury tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.