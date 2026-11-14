Danbury has a few solid hands-on jobs open right now, from state work to car care. Good mix of steady hours and outdoor/active work.

Employer: State of Connecticut – Department of Motor Vehicles

State of Connecticut – Department of Motor Vehicles Location: Danbury, CT (floater covering branches statewide; based in Wethersfield)

(floater covering branches statewide; based in Wethersfield) Type: Part-time (34 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Mix of custodial work, basic building repairs, and grounds care at DMV sites. First-shift schedule Tuesday–Saturday, with chances to learn many parts of DMV operations and grow in state service.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: Danbury / Brookfield, CT (174 Federal Rd, Brookfield)

(174 Federal Rd, Brookfield) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.25–$20.25/hour (40 hours/week)

Full-time role cleaning and inspecting rental cars, trucks, and vans to a high standard. Comes with paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts, plus a set weekly schedule.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-the-go detailing job where you travel to customers, doing full interior and exterior cleanings. Great if you like working independently, already have your own detailing gear, and enjoy seeing cars shine when you’re done.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.