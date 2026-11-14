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🏗️ Danbury CT Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings
Danbury’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in defense, space, and advanced electronics. If you’ve got a technical degree and like solving hard problems, these three roles are worth a look.
Design Engineer – RF Connectors & Cable Assemblies
- Employer: Amphenol RF
- Location: Danbury, CT (headquarters)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,955 – $95,933/year
Work on RF coaxial connectors and cable assemblies using 3D CAD, tolerance studies, and basic RF design. Great fit for a new Mechanical Engineering grad (0–2 years) who wants broad exposure, solid training, and strong benefits with PTO and 401(k) match.
Space Radiation & Survivability Engineer
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: Danbury, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,400 – $198,200/year
Mid-level role working on spacecraft radiation and survivability—TID, SEE, shielding, and analysis tools like FASTRAD/CREME96. You’ll support mission design, testing at radiation facilities, and design reviews; U.S. citizenship and ability to get a clearance are required.
Sustaining Computer Engineer
- Employer: Leonardo DRS – Naval Power Systems
- Location: Danbury, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive with full benefits)
Join the Continuing Engineering team improving naval power products already in the field. You’ll troubleshoot hardware, support production, drive cost and reliability improvements, and use tools like LabVIEW; U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a DoD clearance are required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local engineering teams here often grow fast and remember strong candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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