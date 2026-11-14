Danbury has steady demand for security staff, especially in healthcare and retail settings. If you like helping people feel safe and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Securitas

Securitas Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Internship

Pay: $19.05/hour (approx.)

(approx.) Schedule: Thu–Sun, 5:30 AM – 1:30 PM (32 hrs/week)

Work inside a healthcare facility, watching entrances, patrolling key areas, and helping patients and visitors. Good fit if you’re new to security—training, uniform, and a steady schedule are provided, and customer service experience counts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.26/hour

Schedule: Tue, Wed, Thu, Sun – 2:15 PM – 10:15 PM

Unarmed patrol role at a healthcare-related site, focused on walking rounds, watching parking and public areas, and responding calmly to incidents. Comes with paid training, benefits, and tools to pick up extra shifts if you want more hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh in your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.