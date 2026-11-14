⚠️ Danbury schools using temporary phone numbers starting Nov. 16

Danbury ISD is upgrading its phone system and will switch to temporary phone numbers starting Monday, November 16, 2026. During this time, the regular school numbers will not work.

Please use these numbers instead:

Administration Building: 979-274-0058

979-274-0058 Danbury Elementary (DES): 979-274-0091

979-274-0091 Danbury Middle/High (DMS/DHS): 979-274-0095

The district expects these temporary numbers to be needed only for a short time and hopes the regular numbers will be working again by the end of next week.

If you need to reach the schools or administration, be sure to save and use these temporary numbers until further notice.