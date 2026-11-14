Danbury’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across bedside care, leadership, and travel roles. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Advanced Specialty Care, P.C.

Advanced Specialty Care, P.C. Location: Danbury, CT (serving Fairfield & Litchfield Counties)

(serving Fairfield & Litchfield Counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with upper-quartile earning potential; equity and pathway to partnership

Join a well-established, multi-specialty, physician-led group with strong ENT and Audiology support, modern facilities, and operating privileges at Northwell Health and a freestanding surgery center. Great fit if you want long-term growth, ownership opportunities, and a collaborative specialty team.

Employer: Northwell Health / Western CT Home Care Inc

Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Per diem / per visit

Per diem / per visit Pay: $70.00 per visit

Requirements: CT RN license, BLS, Associate’s degree (BSN preferred)

Home care RN role doing patient assessments, care planning, and teaching in the community. Good option if you want flexible, per-visit work with 401(k) and wellness programs, and you’re comfortable with independent practice and home environments.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks

, 13 weeks Pay: $3,335 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts) Start Date: 11/30/2026

13-week Cath Lab Tech assignment with day shifts and a strong weekly package plus stipends for those who qualify. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support—ideal if you like travel contracts and high-intensity cardiac work.

Employer: Immaculate High School

Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Part-time, in-person

Part-time, in-person Schedule: Mondays & Fridays, 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM (about 14–21 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $29.85 – $35.95 per hour

RN role caring for students and staff in a faith-based school setting—great if you enjoy working with teens and want steady daytime hours only two days a week. You’ll handle first aid, chronic conditions, meds, and health education while supporting the school’s Catholic mission.

Employer: Nuvance Health / Northwell Health

Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary Range: $59.84 – $111.12 per hour

Requirements: BSN, NY RN license, 8–12 years relevant experience, 7+ years leadership

Senior RN leader role overseeing denials and appeals across the health system, acting as liaison with payers and managing performance. Strong fit for experienced nurse leaders who like strategy, operations, and revenue cycle work, with a wide benefits package and high earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.