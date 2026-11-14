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🏥 Danbury, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Danbury’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across bedside care, leadership, and travel roles. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.
BC/BE Otolaryngologist – Physician-Owned Practice
- Employer: Advanced Specialty Care, P.C.
- Location: Danbury, CT (serving Fairfield & Litchfield Counties)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive with upper-quartile earning potential; equity and pathway to partnership
Join a well-established, multi-specialty, physician-led group with strong ENT and Audiology support, modern facilities, and operating privileges at Northwell Health and a freestanding surgery center. Great fit if you want long-term growth, ownership opportunities, and a collaborative specialty team.
Registered Nurse – Per Visit (Home Care)
- Employer: Northwell Health / Western CT Home Care Inc
- Location: Danbury, CT
- Type: Per diem / per visit
- Pay: $70.00 per visit
- Requirements: CT RN license, BLS, Associate’s degree (BSN preferred)
Home care RN role doing patient assessments, care planning, and teaching in the community. Good option if you want flexible, per-visit work with 401(k) and wellness programs, and you’re comfortable with independent practice and home environments.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,335/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Danbury, CT
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Pay: $3,335 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
13-week Cath Lab Tech assignment with day shifts and a strong weekly package plus stipends for those who qualify. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support—ideal if you like travel contracts and high-intensity cardiac work.
School Nurse – Part Time (Catholic High School)
- Employer: Immaculate High School
- Location: Danbury, CT
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Schedule: Mondays & Fridays, 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM (about 14–21 hrs/week)
- Pay: $29.85 – $35.95 per hour
RN role caring for students and staff in a faith-based school setting—great if you enjoy working with teens and want steady daytime hours only two days a week. You’ll handle first aid, chronic conditions, meds, and health education while supporting the school’s Catholic mission.
Director, Appeal Resolution (RN Leadership)
- Employer: Nuvance Health / Northwell Health
- Location: Danbury, CT
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary Range: $59.84 – $111.12 per hour
- Requirements: BSN, NY RN license, 8–12 years relevant experience, 7+ years leadership
Senior RN leader role overseeing denials and appeals across the health system, acting as liaison with payers and managing performance. Strong fit for experienced nurse leaders who like strategy, operations, and revenue cycle work, with a wide benefits package and high earning potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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