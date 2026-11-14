Danbury’s retail scene is busy right now—especially around the mall and grocery stores. If you like helping people in person, there are several solid options hiring today.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.25–$25.40/hour

Prepare online grocery orders for pickup and delivery—think produce, meat, dairy, and more. Great fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible shifts (4–8 hours) including weekends and holidays, plus access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” and store discount (eligibility varies).

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.25–$25.40/hour

Work the meat service counter—stocking, slicing, keeping displays fresh, and helping customers with cuts and cooking ideas. No retail experience required, but you’ll be on your feet in a cold environment and using knives and equipment, with access to the same Whole Foods benefit programs (eligibility varies).

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Danbury Fair Mall, Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + potential variable pay (range not listed)

Lead the sales floor at a busy eyewear store—opening/closing, coaching the team, and helping customers pick frames. You’ll need prior retail experience plus at least 6+ months in a management role, and you’ll get access to full-time benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and free eyewear.

Employer: Budr Cannabis

Location: 105 Mill Plain Rd, Danbury, CT 06810

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Help customers choose cannabis products for recreational or wellness needs, handle POS transactions, and keep the dispensary clean and compliant. Requires 1 year of experience, a 2-year degree, being 21+, and comfort standing for long periods; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.