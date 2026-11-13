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🎓 Danbury CT Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & Library Roles
Danbury has a nice mix of school and hospital education roles right now, from K–12 classrooms to a hospital library setting.
THS Durational English Instructor – Henry Abbott Tech HS
- Employer: State of Connecticut (CTECS)
- Location: Danbury, CT (Henry Abbott Technical High School)
- Type: Full-time, 10‑month, durational (through June 15, 2027)
- Salary: VS01–VS02, per State Vocational Federation of Teachers scale
Teach high school English in a technical high school setting with a 35‑hour workweek, Monday–Friday and a traditional 188‑day school calendar. Role comes with state benefits, retirement options, loan forgiveness eligibility, and strong professional development support. Active CT 015 English teaching certification is required.
Medical Librarian – Danbury Hospital
- Employer: Northwell Health / Danbury Hospital
- Location: Danbury, CT
- Type: Exempt (other/regular staff role)
- Salary: $29.65 – $55.55 per hour
Support doctors, nurses, and staff by finding and teaching access to medical information in the hospital’s Medical Library. Requires a Master’s degree and at least 6 months of related experience, with duties that include reference services, outreach to clinical departments, and occasional leadership of the library and multimedia department. Comes with a full benefits package (PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more).
Special Education Teacher – 2026/2027 School Year
- Employer: Birch Agency
- Location: Danbury, CT 06810
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach students with special needs in local schools for the 2026/2027 school year, focusing on differentiated instruction and a supportive classroom environment. Requires a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Special Education and a CT Special Education teaching certificate. Offers weekly pay, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and short‑term disability.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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