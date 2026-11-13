Danbury has a nice mix of school and hospital education roles right now, from K–12 classrooms to a hospital library setting.

Employer: State of Connecticut (CTECS)

State of Connecticut (CTECS) Location: Danbury, CT (Henry Abbott Technical High School)

(Henry Abbott Technical High School) Type: Full-time, 10‑month, durational (through June 15, 2027)

Salary: VS01–VS02, per State Vocational Federation of Teachers scale

Teach high school English in a technical high school setting with a 35‑hour workweek, Monday–Friday and a traditional 188‑day school calendar. Role comes with state benefits, retirement options, loan forgiveness eligibility, and strong professional development support. Active CT 015 English teaching certification is required.

Employer: Northwell Health / Danbury Hospital

Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Exempt (other/regular staff role)

Exempt (other/regular staff role) Salary: $29.65 – $55.55 per hour

Support doctors, nurses, and staff by finding and teaching access to medical information in the hospital’s Medical Library. Requires a Master’s degree and at least 6 months of related experience, with duties that include reference services, outreach to clinical departments, and occasional leadership of the library and multimedia department. Comes with a full benefits package (PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and more).

Employer: Birch Agency

Location: Danbury, CT 06810

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach students with special needs in local schools for the 2026/2027 school year, focusing on differentiated instruction and a supportive classroom environment. Requires a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Special Education and a CT Special Education teaching certificate. Offers weekly pay, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and short‑term disability.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.