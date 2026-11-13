Danbury’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for plumbing pros. If you’ve got tools, a license, or solid drain experience, there are some strong full-time options open today.

Employer: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as either a lead/master or junior/apprentice plumber, handling service, repair, and replacement of residential plumbing systems. Good fit if you like clear pricing, neat work, and making sure every job is fully tested and explained before you leave the home.

Employer: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$55/hour (based on experience & performance)

For licensed P2 journeyman plumbers ready to start right away. Comes with 401(k) matching, health insurance, PTO, bonuses, company car, uniforms, and more, plus clear paths to grow your pay and responsibilities.

Employer: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC Location: 51 Sugar Hollow Rd, Danbury, CT 06810

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$100,000/year (depending on experience)

Full-time drain cleaner / plumber role serving residential customers, with a flexible schedule and some on-call evenings/weekends. You’ll clear clogs and sewer backups, use pro equipment, and get health insurance, 401(k), PTO, vacation, and bonus incentives.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.