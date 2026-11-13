Danbury has steady demand for safe, friendly drivers right now. If you like being on the road and talking to people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers—no CDL required. This is a good fit if you enjoy light customer service, can lift and load parts, and want a steady role with room to grow in an essential industry.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Danbury, CT (36 Tamarack Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid cash nightly: tips + mileage reimbursement)

Use your own insured car to deliver pizzas, earn tips every shift, and get mileage pay. This is a solid pick if you want fast cash, flexible hours, and a clear path to move up—many managers start as drivers.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.