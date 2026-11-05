🚚 Danbury CT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Danbury has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse roles and analytical logistics work right now. Good options here if you like staying active, working with inventory, or digging into data.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Part-time (Full-time also available)

Pay: $17.04 – $21.40 per hour

Help run the back-of-house for a busy retail store—unloading trucks, checking in product, and keeping inventory organized. Good fit if you have 1–2 years warehouse experience, can lift 30–60 lbs, and like a fast-paced environment with clear processes and safety training.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Part-time (Full-time also available)

Pay: $17.04 – $21.40 per hour

You’ll be the link between the warehouse and the sales floor—picking orders, restocking, loading customer vehicles, and helping shoppers find product. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and want warehouse work that still has a lot of customer interaction.

Employer: Linde Gas & Equipment Inc.

Location: Danbury, CT (also listed in other cities)

(also listed in other cities) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

More analytical and systems-focused: you’ll track gas cylinders, clean up data in ERP systems, run audits, and create performance metrics. Best for someone with 2–4 years of business experience, strong Excel skills, and an interest in process improvement and inventory accuracy.

Employer: FleetPride

Location: Danbury, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour (depending on experience)

Split your day between driving and warehouse work—delivering heavy-duty truck parts, picking orders, stocking shelves, and operating a forklift. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, at least 1 year of warehouse experience, and the ability to lift up to 60 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.