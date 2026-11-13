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Dana Point
Coast Highway slide cleanup closes lanes
7 days ago
Due to a minor slide overnight on Coast Highway, the road is closed in both directions between Camino Capistrano and Palisades Dr while crews remove debris, though southbound Coast Hwy has now reopened. The full roadway is expected to reopen by this afternoon on 2026-11-13.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Dana Point - Government
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