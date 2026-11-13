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Dana Point
Soroptimist Craft Fair at Dana Point Center Nov. 14
9 days ago
The Soroptimist International of Capistrano Bay 8th Annual Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Dana Point Community Center, 34052 Del Obispo. The event will feature local artisans, handcrafted items, and local businesses, and will raise funds to support young women and girls in the community. More information: https://sicapistranobay.org
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Dana Point - Government
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