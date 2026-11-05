undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dana Point
Sea Canyon Park playground closed for repairs
6 days ago
The Sea Canyon Park Playground in Dana Point will be closed for fence repairs from Monday, November 9, 2026 through Monday, November 16, 2026. The playground will not be available for use during this time.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Dana Point - Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.