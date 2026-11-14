Daly City has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking good. Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied Americas Location: San Francisco, CA (serving Daly City area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.00 – $65.00 per hour (CA)

Work with commercial building automation and HVAC controls for the world’s largest HVAC company. This role is great if you have 5+ years in BAS/HVAC, like troubleshooting, and want factory training, company vehicle, laptop, and strong benefits while growing your tech skills.

Location: Daly City, CA

Type: Part-time / contractor ( 20–30 hours per week )

Part-time / contractor ( ) Pay: $35.00 – $50.00 per hour

Clean homes and small businesses with a flexible schedule and room to grow as the company adds more clients. You’ll need your own car, phone, and cleaning supplies, and you’ll get on-the-job training, performance bonuses, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Daly City, CA (travel to multiple sites)

Type: Full-time (days/nights, weekends vary)

Full-time (days/nights, weekends vary) Pay: $23.00 per hour

Join a project team handling deep cleaning, floor care, carpet cleaning, window washing, and light repairs for large facilities. Good fit if you have building/warehouse cleaning experience, can travel to different locations, and want access to limited medical, 401(k) with match, early pay, and discount perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.