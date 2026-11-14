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Daly City
🛒 Daly City Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With $29/hr Potential
2 days ago
Daly City’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, mall, and café spots all hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Assistant Produce Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Daly City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.55 – $29.25 per hour
- Why it’s interesting: Lead one of the busiest departments in the store, help customers choose fresh produce, and support hiring and training the team. Offers career growth, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.
Cashiers / Drinks Creators (Barista) – Devil and Angel
- Employer: Devil and Angel
- Location: Daly City, CA
- Type: In-person / other
- Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour
- Why it’s interesting: Make drinks, take orders, and chat with customers in a fun café setting. Good fit if you already have barista experience and want steady, in-person work.
Store Manager – Hot Topic
- Employer: Hot Topic
- Location: Daly City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range starts at the rate listed in the posting; final pay depends on experience, education, and location
- Why it’s interesting: Run the store, lead hiring and training, and drive sales in a pop-culture focused shop. Great if you have 1–2+ years of retail management and like music, fandoms, and building a strong team.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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