Daly City’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, mall, and café spots all hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Daly City, CA

Daly City, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.55 – $29.25 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Lead one of the busiest departments in the store, help customers choose fresh produce, and support hiring and training the team. Offers career growth, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and even DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday.

Employer: Devil and Angel

Devil and Angel Location: Daly City, CA

Daly City, CA Type: In-person / other

Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Make drinks, take orders, and chat with customers in a fun café setting. Good fit if you already have barista experience and want steady, in-person work.

Employer: Hot Topic

Hot Topic Location: Daly City, CA

Daly City, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: Range starts at the rate listed in the posting; final pay depends on experience, education, and location

Why it’s interesting: Run the store, lead hiring and training, and drive sales in a pop-culture focused shop. Great if you have 1–2+ years of retail management and like music, fandoms, and building a strong team.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.