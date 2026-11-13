Sandbags are available 24/7 for Daly City residents with proof of residency at four locations. You can pick them up at the Department of Water & Wastewater Resources parking lot at 153 Lake Merced Blvd, the Department of Public Works corporation yard entrance at 798 Niantic Ave, Daly City Fire Station 94 at 444 Gellert Blvd, and Daly City Fire Station 93 at 464 Martin St.

Each household may take up to 10 sandbags. Please only take what you need because supplies are limited. When you fill sandbags, fill them only halfway so they are easier to lift and can stack the right way.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Daly City