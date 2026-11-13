Daly City’s food and fun scene is busy right now, and a few local spots are hiring. These roles are all in-person and great if you like working with people and staying active.

Employer: Devil and Angel

Devil and Angel Location: Daly City, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (hourly)

Other (hourly) Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

You’ll make teas and other non-alcoholic drinks, take orders, run the POS, and keep the café clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, friendly customer service, and want barista experience.

Employer: Korean BBQ restaurant

Korean BBQ restaurant Location: 108 Los Olivos Ave, Daly City, CA 94014 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.50 per hour

Perks: Free meals, paid 30-minute lunch break

Full-time role helping with food prep, general kitchen support, and cleaning. They want someone responsible and on time; experience is preferred but not required. To apply, they ask you to visit the restaurant in person.

Employer: Classic Bowling Center

Location: Daly City, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.10 per hour

Perks: Employee discount

You’ll set up, host, and clean up kids’ parties, lead activities, and help guests check in. Great if you like working with families, can stand for long periods, and are free on weekends.

If something here looks good, save the link and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.