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Daly City
📅 Free teen felt pin art workshop on Nov. 18
9 days ago
📅 Free teen felt pin workshop on November 18
Teens are invited to a free art workshop to make their own felt pins.
- Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- Time: 4:00 PM
- Location: 40 Wembley Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
- Cost: Free
- Who: Teens
- Details: No registration needed — it’s first come, first served, while supplies last.
If you’ve got a teen who likes crafts or wants to try something new after school, this is an easy, no-signup activity to pop into.
More Info: Calendar • Teen Art Workshop: Felt Pins
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