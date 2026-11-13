📅 Free teen felt pin workshop on November 18

Teens are invited to a free art workshop to make their own felt pins.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 4:00 PM

Location: 40 Wembley Drive, Daly City, CA 94015

Cost: Free

Free Who: Teens

Teens Details: No registration needed — it’s first come, first served, while supplies last.

If you’ve got a teen who likes crafts or wants to try something new after school, this is an easy, no-signup activity to pop into.