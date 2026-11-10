🍽️ Several Fogo de Chão Openings in Daly City, All Part-Time

Daly City’s restaurant scene is busy, and Fogo de Chão is hiring across the board. If you like fast-paced shifts, flexible part-time hours, and working around great food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Daly City, CA

Daly City, CA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the salad bar, sides, and desserts looking fresh and fully stocked. Good fit if you like kitchen work, staying organized, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and working weekends/holidays.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Daly City, CA

Daly City, CA Type: Part-time

Salary: Fixed hourly rate (amount not listed) plus tips

You’ll help prep, deliver, and set up catering orders, bringing the Fogo experience to offices and events. You’ll need 2+ years in restaurant/retail/hospitality, a valid driver’s license, auto insurance, and a personal car you can use for deliveries.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Daly City, CA

Daly City, CA Type: Part-time (full-time availability requested)

(full-time availability requested) Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep dishes clean and ready, handle trash, and help keep the kitchen floor safe and tidy. This is a solid entry role if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are open to weekends and holidays.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Daly City, CA

Daly City, CA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Market Table role, this job focuses on prepping and presenting salad bar items, sides, and desserts, plus managing inventory and keeping equipment clean. Good for detail-oriented folks who like back-of-house work.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Daly City, CA

Daly City, CA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first and last face guests see—greeting, seating, and keeping the lobby organized. Great if you’re friendly, can stand for long periods, and are comfortable working busy nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—restaurant roles in Daly City tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.