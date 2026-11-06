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Daly City
Crime bulletin for October 12 to November 1 online
8 days ago
The Daly City Police Department has posted the latest crime bulletin for the weeks of October 12–November 1, 2026. Neighbors can read details about recent crime in the area.
To see the full report, please visit the online crime newsletter at the link shared by the department. This update is meant to help neighbors stay aware and informed about safety in the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Daly City Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.