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Daly City
🚧 No BART trains 24th–Daly City Nov 14–15, bus bridge in place
5 days ago
🚧 Weekend BART shutdown between 24th & Daly City
On Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, BART will shut down train service between 24th St. Mission and Daly City to install parts of a new train control system.
Here’s what riders need to know:
- No trains between 24th St. Mission and Daly City
- A bus bridge will replace trains:
- SamTrans express buses between 24th St. Mission and Daly City
- Muni hopper buses between 24th St. Mission and Daly City, stopping at Glen Park and Balboa Park
- Glen Park and Balboa Park: no train service, bus only
- Green Line: cancelled all weekend
- Red Line: runs Richmond–24th St. Mission only
- Daly City–Millbrae: trains every 15 minutes
- Other lines: 20-minute service, with departures up to 3 minutes earlier or later
- Extra Orange Line train from Berryessa at 5:40 AM Saturday and 7:40 AM Sunday
All SamTrans and Muni buses have front bike racks. For full details, visit bart.gov (article dated 2026-10-15).
More Info: BART Delays - Saturday, November 14 & Sunday, Nove...
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