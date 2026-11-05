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Daly City

🚧 No BART trains 24th–Daly City Nov 14–15, bus bridge in place

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZRuH_1GneTwSy00

🚧 Weekend BART shutdown between 24th & Daly City

On Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, BART will shut down train service between 24th St. Mission and Daly City to install parts of a new train control system.

Here’s what riders need to know:

  • No trains between 24th St. Mission and Daly City
  • A bus bridge will replace trains:
    • SamTrans express buses between 24th St. Mission and Daly City
    • Muni hopper buses between 24th St. Mission and Daly City, stopping at Glen Park and Balboa Park
    • Glen Park and Balboa Park: no train service, bus only
  • Green Line: cancelled all weekend
  • Red Line: runs Richmond–24th St. Mission only
  • Daly City–Millbrae: trains every 15 minutes
  • Other lines: 20-minute service, with departures up to 3 minutes earlier or later
  • Extra Orange Line train from Berryessa at 5:40 AM Saturday and 7:40 AM Sunday

All SamTrans and Muni buses have front bike racks. For full details, visit bart.gov (article dated 2026-10-15).

More Info: BART Delays - Saturday, November 14 & Sunday, Nove...

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