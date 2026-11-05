🚧 No BART trains 24th–Daly City Nov 14–15, bus bridge in place

🚧 Weekend BART shutdown between 24th & Daly City

On Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, BART will shut down train service between 24th St. Mission and Daly City to install parts of a new train control system.

Here’s what riders need to know:

No trains between 24th St. Mission and Daly City

between and A bus bridge will replace trains: SamTrans express buses between 24th St. Mission and Daly City Muni hopper buses between 24th St. Mission and Daly City , stopping at Glen Park and Balboa Park Glen Park and Balboa Park : no train service , bus only

will replace trains: Green Line: cancelled all weekend

cancelled all weekend Red Line: runs Richmond–24th St. Mission only

runs Daly City–Millbrae: trains every 15 minutes

trains every Other lines: 20-minute service, with departures up to 3 minutes earlier or later

service, with departures up to Extra Orange Line train from Berryessa at 5:40 AM Saturday and 7:40 AM Sunday

All SamTrans and Muni buses have front bike racks. For full details, visit bart.gov (article dated 2026-10-15).