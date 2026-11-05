🛒 Daly City Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

Daly City’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like talking with people and keeping a store running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Daly City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick the right TVs and home theater gear, do product demos, and hit sales goals. Best Buy offers training, competitive pay, strong employee discounts, and benefits that support your health, finances, and time off.

Employer: Loop Neighborhood / West Coast Convenience

Location: Daly City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy convenience store, lead the team, and keep operations, safety, and customer service on point. This role is hands-on with hiring, scheduling, inventory, and sales, plus fuel discounts that grow the longer you stay.

Employer: TOGOS SANDWICHES

Location: Daly City, CA

Type: Part-time / Other

Part-time / Other Pay: From $20.00/hour

Be the friendly face at the counter, ring up orders, handle cash and cards, and help keep the shop stocked and tidy. Great fit if you’re energetic, like talking with people, and want to grow basic retail skills; employee discount included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.