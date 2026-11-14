Dalton’s plants are busy right now, and several solid manufacturing roles are open. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amcor

Amcor Location: Dalton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run extrusion equipment to make plastic film rolls, check quality, and handle final packaging and labeling. This role is good if you have 2+ years of manufacturing experience, are comfortable with tools and gauges, and want strong benefits (medical, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, parental leave, tuition help) at a large global packaging company.

Employer: Sonoco

Sonoco Location: Dalton, GA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $22.62/hour

Operate a stand-up forklift, move raw and finished materials, load/unload trucks, and keep inventory organized. Great fit if you already drive a forklift, like working nights, and want steady pay plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Inteplast Group

Inteplast Group Location: Dalton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead extrusion line operations to hit safety, quality, and production goals in a Monday–Friday plant. This role offers competitive pay, low-cost health insurance, 10 paid holidays, and is ideal if you have 1–3 years of manufacturing experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like a safety-focused environment.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.