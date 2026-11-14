undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dalton
🏥 Dalton, GA Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Clinical & Nursing Roles
12 days ago
Dalton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several solid options right now.
Physician – Internal Medicine
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Dalton, GA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Monday–Thursday 8–5 and Friday 8–12 schedule, hospital-employed with a collegial group, plus academic affiliation and extra stipend for teaching/supervising mid-levels. Great fit if you want to grow a primary care panel, do a mix of chronic/acute care, and enjoy North Georgia mountains with quick access to Chattanooga and Atlanta.
Lab Collector
- Employer: Summit Spine & Joint Centers
- Location: Dalton, GA (Region 6 clinics: Dalton, Ringgold, Chattanooga)
- Type: Full-time, benefited
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Weekday schedule across multiple clinics, collecting urine and cheek swab samples in a fast-paced pain/spine practice. Good for someone with clinical experience, strong communication skills, and who doesn’t mind traveling between locations.
RN – Emergency Department (FT)
- Employer: Vitruvian Health (formerly Hamilton Health Care System)
- Location: Dalton, GA – Emergency Care Department
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: ED role caring for infant through geriatric patients in an acute setting, with chances to grow into higher RN levels. Offers strong benefits like 403(b) match, paid leave, disability and life insurance, wellness program, and more—ideal if you want stability and a big regional system behind you.
Phlebotomist (PT)
- Employer: Vitruvian Health
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Collects specimens from all age groups in a busy lab setting. Open to multiple levels (from entry-level with HS diploma up to certified phlebotomists), so it’s a good step if you’re starting out in healthcare or want flexible hours with a major health system.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.