Dalton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Dalton, GA)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Dalton, GA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Monday–Thursday 8–5 and Friday 8–12 schedule, hospital-employed with a collegial group, plus academic affiliation and extra stipend for teaching/supervising mid-levels. Great fit if you want to grow a primary care panel, do a mix of chronic/acute care, and enjoy North Georgia mountains with quick access to Chattanooga and Atlanta.

Employer: Summit Spine & Joint Centers

Summit Spine & Joint Centers Location: Dalton, GA (Region 6 clinics: Dalton, Ringgold, Chattanooga)

(Region 6 clinics: Dalton, Ringgold, Chattanooga) Type: Full-time, benefited

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Weekday schedule across multiple clinics, collecting urine and cheek swab samples in a fast-paced pain/spine practice. Good for someone with clinical experience, strong communication skills, and who doesn’t mind traveling between locations.

Employer: Vitruvian Health (formerly Hamilton Health Care System)

(formerly Hamilton Health Care System) Location: Dalton, GA – Emergency Care Department

– Emergency Care Department Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: ED role caring for infant through geriatric patients in an acute setting, with chances to grow into higher RN levels. Offers strong benefits like 403(b) match, paid leave, disability and life insurance, wellness program, and more—ideal if you want stability and a big regional system behind you.

Employer: Vitruvian Health

Location: Dalton, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Collects specimens from all age groups in a busy lab setting. Open to multiple levels (from entry-level with HS diploma up to certified phlebotomists), so it’s a good step if you’re starting out in healthcare or want flexible hours with a major health system.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.