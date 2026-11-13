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Dalton
🛒 Dalton, GA Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
10 days ago
Dalton’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring around town.
Cashier – Travel Center
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11.38 – $14.88/hour
- Perks: Weekly pay, 15¢ fuel discount, free daily meals, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, 401(k), wellness and rewards programs
This role is great if you like a fast pace and talking with all kinds of travelers. You’ll run the register, keep things clean and stocked, and there’s room to learn other roles in the travel center and restaurants.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, training programs
Perfect if you have some retail leadership or key-holder experience and want the next step up. You’ll help open/close the store, handle cash and refunds, support inventory and displays, and coach team members while keeping customer service strong.
Cashier
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Type: Other (in-person)
- Pay: $11.00 – $14.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Good fit if you want a simple, steady front-end role. You’ll run the register, handle the cash drawer, and help customers finish their purchases with friendly, accurate service.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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