🐱 Gentle Dalton Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Several sweet cats in Dalton, GA are looking for safe, loving homes. All are being rehomed by private owners who want the very best for them.

Status: Adoptable • Breed: Calico • Age: Young • Gender: Female

Color: Calico or Dilute Calico • Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dalton, GA)

About Bit-bit:

Bit-bit is a young calico girl who loves being outside. She is described as sweet and enjoys being petted, though not for very long at a time. She would do best with someone who understands cats that like affection on their own terms and who can give her safe outdoor access.

If you have a calm home and a safe yard or outdoor space, Bit-bit could be a lovely companion.

👉 Meet Bit-bit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable • Breed: Calico • Age: Adult (about 4 years) • Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Orange/Red • Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dalton, GA)

About Drama:

Drama is about 4 years old and has been spayed. She absolutely loves being outside and will not be happy as an indoor-only cat. She is also great at hunting rats, so she may be a good fit for a home or property that needs a working cat who can still enjoy some gentle attention.

Her name suits her, and she knows her name. Drama is not very cuddly and doesn’t like being picked up, but she does enjoy being touched on her own terms. Her current caregiver does not believe she would be good around young kids, so an adult-only or quiet home would likely be best.

Her person just wants her to go to a great, safe home where she can keep living her outdoor life and be cared for.

👉 Meet Drama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable • Breed: Domestic Longhair • Age: Adult • Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue • Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Dalton, GA)

About Molly:

Molly is a beautiful longhaired gray girl whose life is changing through no fault of her own. Her dad is entering a rehab program and needs someone kind to give Molly a new home. This is a hard transition for him, but he’s making the right choice for his health, and it will be easier knowing Molly is safe and loved.

If you can offer Molly a stable, caring home, you’ll be helping both her and her person during a very important time.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Dalton, GA and have room in your home and heart, please consider adopting one of these cats. Share this with friends, family, and neighbors so these kitties can find the safe, loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.