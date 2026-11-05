📣 Dalton, GA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Dalton’s sales scene is busy right now, from in‑home services to big corporate accounts. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some solid options here.

Employer: The Victory Home Corp

The Victory Home Corp Location: Dalton, GA (North Georgia residential market)

Type: Full-time and part-time

Full-time and part-time Salary: $65,000 – $85,000+ per year (weekly pay; some reps earn over $109,000 first year)

(weekly pay; some reps earn over $109,000 first year) Work setting: In person, in-home sales

They book the appointments for you (no cold calling), offer paid training, and even have no-money-down financing for customers, which makes selling easier. Good fit if you have a driver’s license, reliable car and phone, and want strong growth potential in a growing home-services industry.

Employer: Not listed (successful auto dealership)

Not listed (successful auto dealership) Location: Dalton, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (plus performance bonuses )

Competitive (plus ) Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, training & development, flexible scheduling

Lead the entire sales department at a busy dealership—hiring and coaching salespeople, driving lead generation, and keeping customers happy so they come back and refer friends. Ideal if you have strong auto sales experience, leadership skills, and a valid driver’s license and want a role with real responsibility and upside.

Employer: Shaw Industries

Location: Dalton, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: 8‑hour, non‑rotating daytime shift

This role manages major hotel and hospitality accounts for Shaw Integrated Solutions—handling orders, timelines, custom products, and long‑term relationships. Great if you’re detail‑oriented with 3+ years in admin, customer service, account support, or project coordination, and want to grow inside a large, well-known Dalton employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.