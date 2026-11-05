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🛒 Dalton GA Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Roles Hiring
Dalton’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains adding staff and offering solid benefits. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate I – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 2535 E Walnut Avenue, Dalton, GA 30721
- Type: Part-time (listed under a full-time category, but marked part time in description)
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers, run the cash register, and keep the store stocked and clean. This role is hands-on and active, with chances to learn all parts of store operations. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and an Employee Assistance Program.
Merchandise Coordinator – TJ Maxx / TJX Companies
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)
- Location: 1325 W Walnut Ave, Dalton, GA (Store 1106)
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour
Lead the flow of new merchandise from the truck to the sales floor, help train associates, and keep the store looking sharp for customers. This is a good step up if you have 1 year of retail and 6 months of leadership experience and want more responsibility. Perks include a store discount, 401(k) with possible match, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), paid time off, parental leave, and more.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; details are the same, so only one link is shared here.)
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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