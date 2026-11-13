Dallastown is full of kitten charm right now. These young cats are looking for loving homes where they can grow up safe, happy, and adored.

All are listed with KitUmbra Rescue Cats and have an adoption fee of $125. If one catches your eye, please reach out to the rescue to learn more about vetting, spay/neuter status, and how to apply.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby with white

Gray/blue/silver tabby with white Shelter: KitUmbra Rescue Cats

Adoption Fee: $125

Contact: (410) 241-2635

Bearberry is an adorable mix of sweet and mischievous. He’s very social, loves pets, and is a true cuddle bug who likes to curl up in bed with “his” person. He’s even spent a day with a child and happily stuck by their side, soaking up attention.

👉 Meet Bearberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: KitUmbra Rescue Cats

Adoption Fee: $125

Contact: (410) 241-2635

Poe is a dapper little tuxedo kitten with a big personality. Though he was born outside, he’s been handled since very young and is now very social and affectionate. He’s curious, adventurous, and loves exploring—especially when there’s a new toy involved. Expect loud purrs and lots of entertainment.

👉 Meet Poe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: KitUmbra Rescue Cats

Adoption Fee: $125

Contact: (410) 241-2635

Olivia is a petite tuxedo girl who has bounced back from a rough start. She arrived with a heavy flea and worm infestation, which left her a bit small for her age, but she is now healthy, thriving, and growing stronger every day. She’s sweet and will continue to blossom with gentle love and patience.

👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: KitUmbra Rescue Cats

Adoption Fee: $125

Contact: (410) 241-2635

Oliver is Olivia’s tuxedo brother. He also came in underweight from a heavy flea and worm infestation, but is now fully healthy and gaining strength. He’s a gentle soul, a bit more outgoing than his sister, and quicker to warm up. He’s playful and sweet—an easy kitten to fall in love with.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: KitUmbra Rescue Cats

Adoption Fee: $125

Contact: (410) 241-2635

Nebula is a confident, round little black-and-white kitten who walks into a room like she owns it. She’s very social and loving, needs no warm-up time with people, and will greet you with affection and cute, chatty meows. Like any kitten, she’ll need daily playtime and attention, followed by cozy naps.

👉 Meet Nebula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Dallastown, PA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these kittens. Call KitUmbra Rescue Cats at (410) 241-2635 or click the links above to start the adoption process and learn more about each pet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.