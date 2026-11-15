Dallas tech is buzzing right now—especially in AI, cloud, and defense tech. If you’re an experienced engineer, architect, or data pro, there are some serious career moves on the table.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Own Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP for Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay, plus AI-driven automation across supply chain. Great fit if you’re a senior Oracle Fusion architect who likes being the go-to partner for business and IT.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Lead a team building Linux networking for unmanned aircraft in tough environments. 50% people leadership, 50% hands-on C/C++/Python in Linux networking and RF-constrained links.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid, travel 10–20%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $106,000–$196,000 base (by level) + bonus

Consulting role building LLM apps, RAG, agentic workflows, and production AI systems on AWS/Azure/GCP + Databricks/Snowflake. Ideal if you love client-facing work and shipping real AI products.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time (Senior–Senior Staff levels)

Full-time (Senior–Senior Staff levels) Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Build real-time GCS apps for UAVs using React, TypeScript, Node.js, and strongly typed languages. Great for engineers who like low-latency systems plus modern web UI.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $169,520–$254,280 + bonus, benefits, equity

Deep C/C++ on bare metal and RTOS for UAV avionics. You’ll own firmware for flight control, sensors, and CI/CD for embedded systems.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Lead embedded cybersecurity and anti-tamper for defense platforms. Heavy on DoD RMF, NIST 800-53/160, ATO, and threat modeling; active Secret clearance required.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Senior Databricks engineer role owning Supply Chain & Manufacturing data domains. You’ll design Bronze/Silver/Gold models and governed data products for complex ERP/MES/PLM data.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: CA reference range $169,005–$370,530 (see KPMG link for Dallas ranges)

Executive-level role leading digital trust & safety strategy, incident handling, and regulatory alignment for major clients. Great if you’ve led large trust/safety or cyber programs.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Hands-on platform engineer role focused on Kubernetes, Terraform, Ansible, GitLab CI, and infra testing. Strong XP/continuous delivery culture, heavy on automation and small, safe changes.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: CA reference range $114,095–$268,180 (see KPMG link for Dallas ranges)

Lead high-pressure cyber incident response for ransomware, breaches, and APTs. Mix of hands-on IR, client leadership, and playbook/process improvement.

Employer: Trace3

Location: Dallas, TX (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $170,000–$200,000 + potential incentives

Senior GRC/AI governance consultant advising CISOs and execs on NIST/ISO, privacy, and AI risk. Great if you’re a seasoned security consultant with CISSP/CISM/CIPP and love client workshops.

Employer: Microsoft

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $41.39–$81.63/hour (U.S. range; higher in SF Bay/NYC)

Customer-facing cloud architect role helping clients design and adopt Microsoft Cloud & AI solutions. Strong fit if you enjoy pre-sales, demos, and Azure solution design.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Dallas): $159,200–$215,300 annually + RSUs & benefits

Own forecasting and optimization models for AWS Support capacity. Heavy SQL/Python/R, ML, and big-data frameworks like Spark/Hadoop.

Employer: Cetera Financial Group

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + strong benefits)

Entry-to-mid product role supporting custodial platform features, backlog, and UAT. Good step if you’re moving from BA/ops into product in wealth/fintech.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Dallas, TX (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + bonus eligibility

Consulting role building AI-enabled ALM workflows (requirements, tests, change, traceability) and integrating ALM/PLM/CI-CD. Great if you blend software/DevOps with GenAI and systems engineering.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000–$300,000 + bonus, benefits, equity

Lead advanced perception models (vision, VLM, VLA) for autonomous systems. Heavy PyTorch/TensorFlow, ONNX/TensorRT, 3D vision, and deployment to embedded hardware.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,700–$190,000

Senior full-stack role building data-driven web apps on Azure with React/Vue, APIs (Python/Node/.NET), Cosmos DB, and CI/CD. Great if you like owning both UI and cloud backend.

Employer: Trace3

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000–$150,000

Own NetSuite CRM architecture and development (SuiteScript, SuiteFlow, integrations) for a fast-growing tech firm. Perfect for a NetSuite pro who wants real ownership.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Dallas, TX (remote-first within U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $195,000–$225,000 (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT) $173,000–$233,000 (other U.S. states)

Backend/platform role building ML training and serving infrastructure on AWS/Kubernetes/MySQL. Great if you love distributed systems and enabling ML teams.



Employer: Deloitte

Location: Dallas, TX (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200–$229,100 + bonus eligibility

Work on digital twins, spatial AI, and OT modernization using NVIDIA (Omniverse, Isaac, Metropolis, Jetson) and/or GCP (Vertex, Gemini, Earth Engine). Focused on data centers, venues, and retail/consumer spaces.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these teams are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.