Dallas is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–8:00pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour

You’ll handle daily janitorial work, operate cleaning equipment, and help with hazardous waste handling in assigned areas. Good fit if you want steady evening hours, light experience (3–6 months) and a team setting.

Employer: Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers Location: Dallas, TX (regional role)

(regional role) Type: Full-time

Pay: $140,000–$160,000/year + bonus

You’ll oversee maintenance programs across multiple data centers, manage vendors, and drive safety, reliability, and cost savings. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s in engineering (or equivalent experience) and 3–5 years in data centers or industrial maintenance.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Dallas, TX (DFW area)

Type: Full-time

You’ll clean hangar and facility spaces—mopping, vacuuming, trash, restrooms, and event cleanups—to keep a large aviation site spotless. Good for someone starting or re-entering the workforce; ABM is veteran-friendly and offers a full benefits package.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year

You’ll track work orders, coordinate with vendors, and support property managers with day-to-day building operations and paperwork. Great entry point into corporate facilities management if you’re organized and comfortable with Microsoft Office.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Part-time (some full-time schedules listed)

Pay: From $16.00/hour

You’ll handle floor care in a busy warehouse—scrubbing, stripping/waxing, and cleaning stairs and floors, sometimes moving heavier items. Shifts include Wednesday–Saturday 5:00am–4:00pm, with benefits for 30+ hours/week and potential pay bumps after 90 and 180 days at select sites.

Employer: SUGARED + BRONZED

SUGARED + BRONZED Location: Dallas, TX (Texas stores)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$110,000/year

You’ll keep multiple salons in top shape—handling plumbing, electrical, carpentry, HVAC filter changes, and small repairs while using a work-order app. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and free sugaring/tanning services.

Employer: CWS Apartment Homes

CWS Apartment Homes Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

You’ll lead the maintenance team for an apartment community—overseeing make-readies, work orders, budgets, and safety programs. Requires 2–4+ years apartment or skilled trade experience plus EPA/HVAC/CPO-type certifications; includes strong benefits and apartment rent discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.