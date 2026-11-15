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Dallas
🔧 Dallas Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Dallas is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.
Custodian (Evenings, Part-Time)
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–8:00pm)
- Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour
You’ll handle daily janitorial work, operate cleaning equipment, and help with hazardous waste handling in assigned areas. Good fit if you want steady evening hours, light experience (3–6 months) and a team setting.
Regional Maintenance Program Manager – Central
- Employer: Prime Data Centers
- Location: Dallas, TX (regional role)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $140,000–$160,000/year + bonus
You’ll oversee maintenance programs across multiple data centers, manage vendors, and drive safety, reliability, and cost savings. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s in engineering (or equivalent experience) and 3–5 years in data centers or industrial maintenance.
DFW Janitorial Hangar Cleaner – PM
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Dallas, TX (DFW area)
- Type: Full-time
You’ll clean hangar and facility spaces—mopping, vacuuming, trash, restrooms, and event cleanups—to keep a large aviation site spotless. Good for someone starting or re-entering the workforce; ABM is veteran-friendly and offers a full benefits package.
Facilities Coordinator
- Employer: CBRE
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year
You’ll track work orders, coordinate with vendors, and support property managers with day-to-day building operations and paperwork. Great entry point into corporate facilities management if you’re organized and comfortable with Microsoft Office.
Warehouse Floor Technician
- Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Part-time (some full-time schedules listed)
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
You’ll handle floor care in a busy warehouse—scrubbing, stripping/waxing, and cleaning stairs and floors, sometimes moving heavier items. Shifts include Wednesday–Saturday 5:00am–4:00pm, with benefits for 30+ hours/week and potential pay bumps after 90 and 180 days at select sites.
Facilities Technician
- Employer: SUGARED + BRONZED
- Location: Dallas, TX (Texas stores)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000–$110,000/year
You’ll keep multiple salons in top shape—handling plumbing, electrical, carpentry, HVAC filter changes, and small repairs while using a work-order app. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and free sugaring/tanning services.
Maintenance Director (Apartments)
- Employer: CWS Apartment Homes
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
You’ll lead the maintenance team for an apartment community—overseeing make-readies, work orders, budgets, and safety programs. Requires 2–4+ years apartment or skilled trade experience plus EPA/HVAC/CPO-type certifications; includes strong benefits and apartment rent discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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