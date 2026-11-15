Dallas is busy and growing, which means steady demand for organized people who can keep offices and front desks running smoothly. Here are several admin and receptionist roles hiring now around the city.

Employer: Clean Scapes

Clean Scapes Location: Dallas, TX 75235

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Support the Irrigation Department at the largest commercial landscaping company in Texas. Great fit if you love organizing projects, tracking details, and keeping a busy operations team on schedule—no irrigation or landscaping experience needed.

Employer: MARIUK

Location: Dallas, TX (in person)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide admin support to a busy doctor, handling calendars, emails, forms, and reports. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with confidential info, and (bonus) speak Persian/Farsi as well as English.

Location: Dallas, TX (in person)

Type: Part-time to near full-time (25–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $12.50 – $13.50 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Front desk role greeting visitors, answering multi-line phones, and helping with basic office tasks. Good option if you’re friendly, clear on the phone, and able to work weekends and holidays.

Employer: WELL ERA Med Spa & Wellness Center

WELL ERA Med Spa & Wellness Center Location: 11661 Preston Rd #170, Dallas, TX 75230

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $21.00 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $800 every 2 weeks)

High-end med spa front desk & client coordinator role in Preston Hollow. Best for someone with 2+ years med spa/aesthetic front desk experience who is fluent in Spanish and English, comfortable with contracts, memberships, payments, and keeping a busy schedule running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—admin skills are in demand, and getting your name out there now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.