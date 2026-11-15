Dallas leadership roles are hot right now, especially in tech, defense, construction, and telecom. If you’ve got management or executive experience, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of program managers delivering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs across Europe and Africa. Ideal if you have aerospace/defense program leadership experience and want a high-impact, international role.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Own end-to-end delivery of FMS UAV programs for U.S. international partners. Great fit if you’ve managed DoD programs and can balance cost, schedule, and technical performance while working with U.S. and foreign government stakeholders.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Act as owner’s rep for labs, manufacturing, secure facilities, and airfield projects. Heavy on design management and A&E firm oversight—perfect for someone with 10+ years in complex facility design and a SECRET clearance (or ability to get one).

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150K – $230K + bonus + benefits + equity

Lead complex autonomy-enabled UAS programs from requirements through deployment. Best for a systems-minded leader (8–12+ years) who can coordinate multiple engineering teams and manage technical risk.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Dallas, TX (open to all US locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175K – $250K + discretionary bonus

Senior Director role in Private Equity Performance Improvement, focused on merger integration and carve-outs. You’ll lead large, complex deals and integration programs—great if you have 15+ years in consulting and M&A transformation.

Employer: Hitachi Digital

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run multiple M&A and strategic investment projects across the full deal lifecycle. Ideal for someone with strong financial modeling skills and prior experience in corp dev, PE, IB, or strategy consulting.

Employer: Parkland Health

Location: Dallas, TX – Moody Outpatient Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead IT and operational projects that directly impact patient care and hospital efficiency. Great fit if you have 5+ years of project management (healthcare or PMP) and want to stay hands-on with complex, multi-team work.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Own Agile delivery and contractor management for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform. Good for a technical PM/Scrum Master with 5+ years of software delivery experience and familiarity with ServiceNow.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run electrical construction projects end-to-end, from design review to budget and schedule control. Best for an electrical engineer or similar with strong NEC knowledge and AutoCAD/MS Project skills.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance incentives + benefits)

Lead $1.5–$2M/year in restoration rebuild work, from inspection and Xactimate estimates to subcontractor management and close-out. Great if you have 3–5 years in restoration PM and are comfortable negotiating with insurers.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200K – $325K + potential bonus/stock

Global market leader role driving Jacobs’ Science & Technology strategy—think research labs, innovation hubs, and university science facilities. Ideal for someone with deep S&T market experience and a track record in global growth and client development.

Employer: NorthMark Strategies (NMC²)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-visibility role reporting to the COO of a high-performance computing/cloud business. You’ll own 3-year planning, AOP, OKRs, business rhythms, and a small Strat & Ops team—great for someone with 8–12+ years in strategy/FP&A/consulting.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Dallas, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95K – $147K

Consulting role focused on operational value creation for PE-backed portfolio companies. Expect heavy travel and hands-on work in manufacturing, supply chain, and performance improvement.

Employer: McKinstry

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,520 – $152,200 + bonus eligible

Senior field leader for large energy and building performance projects. You’ll manage schedules, subs, safety, and client communication—ideal if you’ve led complex job sites and want to work on climate-focused projects.

Employer: Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead business operations for a parish/school—finance, HR, facilities, and general administration. Best for a practicing Catholic with 5–10 years of business experience who wants a mission-driven leadership role.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Dallas, TX (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,800 – $215,800 + strong benefits

Own strategy and execution for retiring legacy wireline products and migrating customers to modern services. Great if you have 5–8 years in product or transformation and know telecom and contact-center operations.

Employer: AT&T – Global Public Sector

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,700 – $196,100 + benefits

Senior individual contributor advising Public Sector VPs on growth, efficiency, and sales-to-cash performance. Strong fit if you’re analytical, Power BI/Excel-heavy, and comfortable presenting insights to executives.

Employer: The Beck Group

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead $10M–$50M commercial construction projects, owning financials, schedule, risk, and client relationships. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in commercial construction and at least one project led as PM of record.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Dallas leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.