Dallas manufacturing is buzzing right now, especially in aerospace, defense tech, and optics. If you like building real products and solving hands-on problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

This is a senior quality tech role on next‑gen autonomous aircraft systems. You’ll do inspections, testing, troubleshooting, and data analysis across mechanical and electrical hardware.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Great fit if you like process and documentation. You’ll help run the quality management system, support audits, track corrective actions, and keep procedures and records up to date.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,760 – $176,640 (plus bonus, benefits, equity)

Senior individual contributor role owning configuration control for the V‑BAT aircraft fleet. You’ll track hardware/software versions, manage engineering changes, and coordinate across engineering, manufacturing, quality, and field teams.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Lead manufacturing engineering for advanced aerospace systems from prototype through full‑rate production. You’ll design processes and tooling, drive NPI and ramp‑up, and mentor junior engineers.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Listed as Volunteer (posting describes a full-time style role)

Listed as (posting describes a full-time style role) Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level manufacturing engineering role (0–3 years experience) supporting process development, tooling, and prototype builds for aerospace systems. Good step if you’re early in your engineering career and want hands‑on factory experience.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus and full benefits)

Work in a prescription lens lab helping keep production on time and on spec. You’ll handle day‑to‑day production tasks, support data tracking, and help train other techs in a fast‑paced environment.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus and full benefits)

Similar to the 1st shift role but on D shift, ideal if you need an alternative schedule. You’ll support lens production, follow the master task list, and help keep quality and safety standards high.

Employer: StandardAero

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO, bonus and more)

Hands‑on machinist role doing manual mill and lathe work on aviation parts. Good for experienced machinists (3–5 years) who want steady shop work, strong benefits, and evening/weekend shifts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.