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Dallas
🏭 Dallas Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From Techs to $170K+
4 days ago
Dallas manufacturing is buzzing right now, especially in aerospace, defense tech, and optics. If you like building real products and solving hands-on problems, these roles are worth a look.
Technician 4, Quality Engineering (R4959)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)
This is a senior quality tech role on next‑gen autonomous aircraft systems. You’ll do inspections, testing, troubleshooting, and data analysis across mechanical and electrical hardware.
Technician 3, Quality Systems Engineering (R4956)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)
Great fit if you like process and documentation. You’ll help run the quality management system, support audits, track corrective actions, and keep procedures and records up to date.
Configuration and Change Control Analyst (R5300)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,760 – $176,640 (plus bonus, benefits, equity)
Senior individual contributor role owning configuration control for the V‑BAT aircraft fleet. You’ll track hardware/software versions, manage engineering changes, and coordinate across engineering, manufacturing, quality, and field teams.
Senior Engineer, Manufacturing
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)
Lead manufacturing engineering for advanced aerospace systems from prototype through full‑rate production. You’ll design processes and tooling, drive NPI and ramp‑up, and mentor junior engineers.
Associate Engineer, Manufacturing
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Listed as Volunteer (posting describes a full-time style role)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level manufacturing engineering role (0–3 years experience) supporting process development, tooling, and prototype builds for aerospace systems. Good step if you’re early in your engineering career and want hands‑on factory experience.
RxO – Production Technician (1st Shift)
- Employer: EssilorLuxottica
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus and full benefits)
Work in a prescription lens lab helping keep production on time and on spec. You’ll handle day‑to‑day production tasks, support data tracking, and help train other techs in a fast‑paced environment.
RxO – Production Technician (D Shift)
- Employer: EssilorLuxottica
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus and full benefits)
Similar to the 1st shift role but on D shift, ideal if you need an alternative schedule. You’ll support lens production, follow the master task list, and help keep quality and safety standards high.
Aviation Manual Machinist (Evening & Weekend Shift)
- Employer: StandardAero
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO, bonus and more)
Hands‑on machinist role doing manual mill and lathe work on aviation parts. Good for experienced machinists (3–5 years) who want steady shop work, strong benefits, and evening/weekend shifts.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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