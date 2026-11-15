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🏥 Dallas Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Tech & Leadership Roles
Dallas healthcare is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to specialty clinics, there are solid options whether you’re bedside, in imaging, or in leadership.
Medical Assistant, Endocrinology
Employer: Children’s Health
Location: Dallas, TX (on-site, outpatient)
Type: Full-time, days
Salary: Not listed
Support kids and families in an endocrinology clinic – room patients, take vitals, give vaccines under delegation, and help with front-desk tasks in a busy, team-focused setting.
Licensed Massage Therapist
Employer: Not listed (clinical setting)
Location: Dallas, TX (in person)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $40–$55/hour
Work 1:1 with clients on pain, mobility, and wellness using Swedish, deep tissue, sports, and prenatal massage, with flexible scheduling and continuing education credits.
Senior Registered Nurse – Surgical Progressive Care Unit
Employer: Parkland Health
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time, nights
Salary: Not listed
For RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want high-acuity surgical/progressive care, charge opportunities, and teaching/preceptor duties in a major safety‑net hospital.
RN – Neuro ICU (Nights, $10K Sign-On)
Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – Baylor University Medical Center
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am
Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for qualified candidates
Care for complex neuro and stroke patients in a 15‑bed Neuro ICU with 1:2 ratios, strong education support, relocation help, and a big not‑for‑profit system behind you.
Medical Science Liaison, Hematology – Myeloid (TX, OK)
Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb
Location: Field-based, must live in Texas (outside Houston) or Oklahoma; Dallas is within territory
Type: Full-time, field-based
Compensation: $168,220–$203,837 base + potential incentives/stock
High‑level scientific role for PharmD/PhD/APP/PA/NP/MD with heme/onc experience, leading scientific exchange with KOLs, supporting trials, and traveling across the territory.
Multimodality Tech (X-ray/CT, $10K Sign-On)
Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – The Heart Hospital
Location: 621 N Hall St, Dallas, TX 75226
Type: Full-time, days (3x12s, 6:30am–7pm)
Bonus: $10,000 sign-on + relocation for eligible candidates
Use your ARRT (R) & (CT) and at least 1 year X‑ray/CT experience in a cardiac-focused hospital with immediate benefits, 401(k) match, PTO from day one, and tuition help.
Practice Manager III – Fetal Care Center
Employer: HCA Healthcare – Fetal Care Center Dallas
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time (incentive eligible)
Salary: Not listed
Lead multi‑clinic operations for a high‑risk maternal-fetal program—overseeing budgets, staffing, compliance, and performance—backed by HCA’s robust benefits and 401(k) match.
Radiologic/X-Ray Technologist, Zale – $10K Bonus
Employer: UT Southwestern Medical Center
Location: Dallas, TX (Harry Hines Blvd)
Type: Full-time, days (Mon/Wed–Fri, 7am–5:30pm)
Bonus: $10,000 sign-on
Great fit if you have ARRT + Texas MRT and want a top‑ranked academic center with PPO medical at no cost for employee‑only coverage, TRS retirement, PTO from day one, and tuition reimbursement.
Nurse Manager – Observation Unit
Employer: Methodist Health System – Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8–5
Salary: Not listed
Run an observation unit at a Magnet‑designated, Level I Trauma hospital—own hiring, scheduling, and performance while leading a team in a highly awarded system.
Operating Room Charge Registered Nurse
Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Ideal for an experienced OR RN who wants to coordinate room flow, lead the perioperative team, and keep cases moving safely in a fast‑paced surgical environment.
Senior Operating Room RN / Charge RN
Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Charge‑level OR role focused on complex intraoperative care, staff assignments, and sterile practice—good match if you have advanced periop skills and like leading from the room.
Mammography Technologist
Employer: Health Wealth Safe
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide screening and diagnostic mammograms, follow MQSA/ACR standards, and support patients through stressful exams in a breast‑imaging focused role.
MRI Technologist
Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Use your MRI safety and imaging skills to run scans, screen patients, and coordinate with radiology and nursing teams while keeping exams safe and calm.
Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)
Employer: The VIOS Clinic
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on bedside LVN role with med passes, monitoring, and team support across multiple specialties—good if you want broad experience and close patient contact.
Nurse Practitioner – Neurology (Nacogdoches, TX)
Employer: Tenet Healthcare
Location: Nacogdoches, TX (listed under Dallas market)
Type: Full-time, outpatient
Salary: Competitive base (exact amount not listed)
Join a growing adult neurology practice managing headaches, epilepsy, movement and cognitive disorders, with benefits, PTO, CME allowance, and malpractice coverage.
Infertility Clinic Staff Nurse (RN)
Employer: Plano IVF
Location: Dallas, TX area (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $37–$40/hour
Work closely with fertility patients in a busy IVF clinic—direct care plus phone follow‑up, great for RNs with 2+ years’ experience and interest in OB/Gyn or infertility.
Hospice RN Case Manager (RNCM)
Employer: Concho Hearts Hospice
Location: Dallas, TX & surrounding communities
Type: Full-time, field
Compensation: Competitive salary + mileage (exact amount not listed)
Manage a home‑based hospice caseload with BCBS medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and a locally owned, award‑winning agency focused on one‑on‑one care.
Practice Manager III – OB/GYN Clinics
Employer: HCA Healthcare – MSO Dallas OB GYN
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time, incentive eligible
Salary: Not listed
Oversee OB/GYN practice operations—budgets, staffing, compliance, and growth—with comprehensive HCA benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, and tuition/student loan support.
Experienced Permanent Makeup Artist – Planned North Dallas Studio
Employer: Kenzi Ink
Location: Planned North Dallas studio
Type: Part-time (about 3 days/week, in person)
Pay: ~$13–$30/hour equivalent (training at $15/hr, then 25% commission + 100% tips)
Future opening (targeting early 2027) for a permanent makeup artist with a healed-results portfolio; paid training, studio supplies provided, and commission-based income once cleared.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) – McKinney
Employer: Evolve ABA Care
Location: McKinney, TX (in person)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8‑hour shifts
Sign-on bonus: $2,000 (also mentions $3,500 in posting; confirm with employer)
Develop and run ABA treatment plans with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, sick leave, holidays, performance bonuses, CEU reimbursement, and $1,000 vacation trip reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw in an application—healthcare hiring in Dallas moves fast, and doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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