Dallas healthcare is buzzing right now – from big hospital systems to specialty clinics, there are solid options whether you’re bedside, in imaging, or in leadership.

Employer: Children’s Health

Location: Dallas, TX (on-site, outpatient)

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Support kids and families in an endocrinology clinic – room patients, take vitals, give vaccines under delegation, and help with front-desk tasks in a busy, team-focused setting.

Employer: Not listed (clinical setting)

Location: Dallas, TX (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $40–$55/hour

Work 1:1 with clients on pain, mobility, and wellness using Swedish, deep tissue, sports, and prenatal massage, with flexible scheduling and continuing education credits.

Employer: Parkland Health

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

For RNs with 2+ years’ experience who want high-acuity surgical/progressive care, charge opportunities, and teaching/preceptor duties in a major safety‑net hospital.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – Baylor University Medical Center

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for qualified candidates

Care for complex neuro and stroke patients in a 15‑bed Neuro ICU with 1:2 ratios, strong education support, relocation help, and a big not‑for‑profit system behind you.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Location: Field-based, must live in Texas (outside Houston) or Oklahoma; Dallas is within territory

Type: Full-time, field-based

Compensation: $168,220–$203,837 base + potential incentives/stock

High‑level scientific role for PharmD/PhD/APP/PA/NP/MD with heme/onc experience, leading scientific exchange with KOLs, supporting trials, and traveling across the territory.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – The Heart Hospital

Location: 621 N Hall St, Dallas, TX 75226

Type: Full-time, days (3x12s, 6:30am–7pm)

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on + relocation for eligible candidates

Use your ARRT (R) & (CT) and at least 1 year X‑ray/CT experience in a cardiac-focused hospital with immediate benefits, 401(k) match, PTO from day one, and tuition help.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Fetal Care Center Dallas

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time (incentive eligible)

Salary: Not listed

Lead multi‑clinic operations for a high‑risk maternal-fetal program—overseeing budgets, staffing, compliance, and performance—backed by HCA’s robust benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: UT Southwestern Medical Center

Location: Dallas, TX (Harry Hines Blvd)

Type: Full-time, days (Mon/Wed–Fri, 7am–5:30pm)

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on

Great fit if you have ARRT + Texas MRT and want a top‑ranked academic center with PPO medical at no cost for employee‑only coverage, TRS retirement, PTO from day one, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Methodist Health System – Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8–5

Salary: Not listed

Run an observation unit at a Magnet‑designated, Level I Trauma hospital—own hiring, scheduling, and performance while leading a team in a highly awarded system.

Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for an experienced OR RN who wants to coordinate room flow, lead the perioperative team, and keep cases moving safely in a fast‑paced surgical environment.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Charge‑level OR role focused on complex intraoperative care, staff assignments, and sterile practice—good match if you have advanced periop skills and like leading from the room.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide screening and diagnostic mammograms, follow MQSA/ACR standards, and support patients through stressful exams in a breast‑imaging focused role.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your MRI safety and imaging skills to run scans, screen patients, and coordinate with radiology and nursing teams while keeping exams safe and calm.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on bedside LVN role with med passes, monitoring, and team support across multiple specialties—good if you want broad experience and close patient contact.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare

Location: Nacogdoches, TX (listed under Dallas market)

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Competitive base (exact amount not listed)

Join a growing adult neurology practice managing headaches, epilepsy, movement and cognitive disorders, with benefits, PTO, CME allowance, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Plano IVF

Location: Dallas, TX area (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37–$40/hour

Work closely with fertility patients in a busy IVF clinic—direct care plus phone follow‑up, great for RNs with 2+ years’ experience and interest in OB/Gyn or infertility.

Employer: Concho Hearts Hospice

Location: Dallas, TX & surrounding communities

Type: Full-time, field

Compensation: Competitive salary + mileage (exact amount not listed)

Manage a home‑based hospice caseload with BCBS medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and a locally owned, award‑winning agency focused on one‑on‑one care.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – MSO Dallas OB GYN

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, incentive eligible

Salary: Not listed

Oversee OB/GYN practice operations—budgets, staffing, compliance, and growth—with comprehensive HCA benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, and tuition/student loan support.

Employer: Kenzi Ink

Location: Planned North Dallas studio

Type: Part-time (about 3 days/week, in person)

Pay: ~$13–$30/hour equivalent (training at $15/hr, then 25% commission + 100% tips)

Future opening (targeting early 2027) for a permanent makeup artist with a healed-results portfolio; paid training, studio supplies provided, and commission-based income once cleared.

Employer: Evolve ABA Care

Location: McKinney, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8‑hour shifts

Sign-on bonus: $2,000 (also mentions $3,500 in posting; confirm with employer)

Develop and run ABA treatment plans with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, sick leave, holidays, performance bonuses, CEU reimbursement, and $1,000 vacation trip reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw in an application—healthcare hiring in Dallas moves fast, and doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.