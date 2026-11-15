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💰 Dallas Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $50K to $170K+
Dallas is hot for accounting and finance right now—from entry‑level billing to senior leadership and consulting. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Back up AC (Backup Administrative Coordinator)
Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
Location: Dallas, TX (in‑store)
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle in‑store accounting, cash control, and daily/weekly sales reports while backing up the Administrative Coordinator. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with confidential info, and want retail hours plus 401(k), PTO, store discount, and DailyPay access.
Accounts Payable Manager
Employer: Harmer (PE‑backed client)
Location: Dallas, TX (near Love Field)
Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days onsite / 2 remote)
Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)
Lead the full A/P function, manage the team, and drive process improvements in a growth‑mode, PE‑backed company. Great for someone with 8+ years A/P and experience managing people, especially if you’ve used NetSuite or Bill.com.
Senior Program Finance Analyst (R5882)
Employer: Shield AI
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed; includes base pay + bonus + benefits + equity
Own program‑level forecasting, EACs, variance analysis, and KPI reporting for cutting‑edge defense‑tech programs. Ideal if you have 3+ years in FP&A/program finance, strong Excel/Power BI, and experience with US GAAP and government contracts.
Finance and Accounting Manager
Employer: Tharp Consulting (for transportation/warehousing client)
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead budgeting, forecasting, AP/AR, GL, and KPIs for a transportation and warehousing operation. Good for someone with strong GAAP chops who likes partnering with operations to improve margins and controls.
Business Consulting – Finance FP&A – Life Sciences & HealthCare – Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Dallas, TX (location open, role can sit anywhere in US)
Type: Full-time, consulting
Salary (Dallas falls in “all other locations” band): $128,400 – $235,300 base
Manage complex FP&A and EPM transformation projects for Life Sciences & Healthcare clients. Best for someone with 5+ years FP&A + consulting, strong modeling skills, and experience with tools like Anaplan or Oracle EPM Cloud.
Tax Technology and Transformation – Direct Tax – Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Dallas, TX (also Chicago, Atlanta, Houston)
Type: Full-time, consulting
Salary (Dallas band): $142,600 – $261,500 base
Blend tax, tech, and data—implement tools like ONESOURCE, Vertex, Avalara, build ETL solutions, and support digital tax transformations. Great if you have 5+ years in tax tech/consulting plus ERP experience (SAP/Oracle).
Payroll Analyst – General Office
Employer: Glazer's Beer and Beverage, LLC
Location: Dallas, TX (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Review timesheets, process payroll, handle taxes/benefits, and run audits to keep payroll clean and on time. Good match if you’ve done payroll analysis, know state/federal payroll laws, and are comfortable working under tight deadlines.
Finance Transformation, Accounting Advisory Manager
Employer: Cherry Bekaert
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time, consulting (25–40% travel)
Salary: $106,900 – $171,000 base
Lead finance transformation and accounting advisory projects across Lead‑to‑Cash, Source‑to‑Pay, Record‑to‑Report, and FP&A. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in public accounting/consulting and experience running finance process improvement workstreams.
Senior Accountant – Real Estate (Audit Senior Ready to Move to Industry)
Employer: SNI Financial (for real estate development & investment firm)
Location: Dallas, TX – Uptown
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $115,000 base + 10–15% bonus
Perfect if you’re a Big 4/regional audit senior wanting out of busy season. You’ll own parts of the close, support GAAP reporting, and learn real estate and investment accounting in a stable, 50+ year firm with 4 weeks PTO + parental leave.
Audit Supervisor – Commercial
Employer: Weaver
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
In‑charge role on larger commercial audits, with heavy GAAP/GAAS exposure and client interaction. Great for someone with 4–5+ years public accounting who wants leadership, flexible time off, and strong in‑house CPE.
Accounting Manager/Supervisor
Employer: Robert Half (for Dallas client)
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Oversee month‑end close, controls, audits, and process improvements while leading an accounting team. Best for a CPA with 5+ years accounting and 4+ years leadership who likes technical accounting and cross‑functional work.
Billing Specialist
Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid/in‑office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50,000 – $85,000
Handle law firm billing: edit prebills, manage alternate fee arrangements, and submit e‑billing. Good fit if you have 3+ years law firm billing and are comfortable with Excel and Aderant/CMS.
Billing Manager
Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary (Dallas not explicitly listed; other markets show): ranges from $109,000 – $152,250 depending on location
Lead a billing team, oversee KPIs, e‑billing, and process improvements for a national labor & employment firm. Great for someone with 5+ years management + 2+ years legal billing, and experience with Aderant.
Senior Manager, Billing Assurance
Employer: Equinix
Location: Dallas, TX (Infomart office, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Dallas): $118,000 – $176,000 base + bonus/equity eligible
Build and lead a global billing assurance function to find revenue leakage and strengthen order‑to‑cash controls. Ideal for leaders from billing/revenue assurance, finance ops, or audit who like data‑driven, cross‑functional work.
Senior Financial Analyst, Sales Finance
Employer: Infoblox
Location: Dallas–Fort Worth Metro (or Seattle)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $106,900 – $159,280 base + bonus/commission
Own bookings, ARR, renewals, and top‑line reporting for a cloud‑first networking/security company. Great if you have 6–11 years in FP&A/Sales Finance, strong Salesforce + Databricks/BI skills, and like rebuilding reporting from the ground up.
Finance Sr Analyst
Employer: CBRE
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis, and client billing for a global real estate leader. Good for someone with 2–5 years finance/accounting, strong Excel, and an interest in real estate.
Merrill Advisor Development Program – Financial Advisor (Greater Dallas Market)
Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management
Location: Greater Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; performance‑based comp structure
Transition into a Financial Advisor role serving high‑net‑worth clients ($100K–$5M). Best for someone who already holds Series 7 & 66, has 1+ year in investments/financial services, and wants a sales‑driven, relationship‑heavy career path.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or scope. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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