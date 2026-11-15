Dallas is hot for accounting and finance right now—from entry‑level billing to senior leadership and consulting. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Location: Dallas, TX (in‑store)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle in‑store accounting, cash control, and daily/weekly sales reports while backing up the Administrative Coordinator. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with confidential info, and want retail hours plus 401(k), PTO, store discount, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Harmer (PE‑backed client)

Location: Dallas, TX (near Love Field)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days onsite / 2 remote)

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead the full A/P function, manage the team, and drive process improvements in a growth‑mode, PE‑backed company. Great for someone with 8+ years A/P and experience managing people, especially if you’ve used NetSuite or Bill.com.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; includes base pay + bonus + benefits + equity

Own program‑level forecasting, EACs, variance analysis, and KPI reporting for cutting‑edge defense‑tech programs. Ideal if you have 3+ years in FP&A/program finance, strong Excel/Power BI, and experience with US GAAP and government contracts.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (for transportation/warehousing client)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead budgeting, forecasting, AP/AR, GL, and KPIs for a transportation and warehousing operation. Good for someone with strong GAAP chops who likes partnering with operations to improve margins and controls.

Employer: EY

Location: Dallas, TX (location open, role can sit anywhere in US)

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary (Dallas falls in “all other locations” band): $128,400 – $235,300 base

Manage complex FP&A and EPM transformation projects for Life Sciences & Healthcare clients. Best for someone with 5+ years FP&A + consulting, strong modeling skills, and experience with tools like Anaplan or Oracle EPM Cloud.

Employer: EY

Location: Dallas, TX (also Chicago, Atlanta, Houston)

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary (Dallas band): $142,600 – $261,500 base

Blend tax, tech, and data—implement tools like ONESOURCE, Vertex, Avalara, build ETL solutions, and support digital tax transformations. Great if you have 5+ years in tax tech/consulting plus ERP experience (SAP/Oracle).

Employer: Glazer's Beer and Beverage, LLC

Location: Dallas, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review timesheets, process payroll, handle taxes/benefits, and run audits to keep payroll clean and on time. Good match if you’ve done payroll analysis, know state/federal payroll laws, and are comfortable working under tight deadlines.

Employer: Cherry Bekaert

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, consulting (25–40% travel)

Salary: $106,900 – $171,000 base

Lead finance transformation and accounting advisory projects across Lead‑to‑Cash, Source‑to‑Pay, Record‑to‑Report, and FP&A. Ideal for someone with 6+ years in public accounting/consulting and experience running finance process improvement workstreams.

Employer: SNI Financial (for real estate development & investment firm)

Location: Dallas, TX – Uptown

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $115,000 base + 10–15% bonus

Perfect if you’re a Big 4/regional audit senior wanting out of busy season. You’ll own parts of the close, support GAAP reporting, and learn real estate and investment accounting in a stable, 50+ year firm with 4 weeks PTO + parental leave.

Employer: Weaver

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In‑charge role on larger commercial audits, with heavy GAAP/GAAS exposure and client interaction. Great for someone with 4–5+ years public accounting who wants leadership, flexible time off, and strong in‑house CPE.

Employer: Robert Half (for Dallas client)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee month‑end close, controls, audits, and process improvements while leading an accounting team. Best for a CPA with 5+ years accounting and 4+ years leadership who likes technical accounting and cross‑functional work.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid/in‑office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $85,000

Handle law firm billing: edit prebills, manage alternate fee arrangements, and submit e‑billing. Good fit if you have 3+ years law firm billing and are comfortable with Excel and Aderant/CMS.

Employer: Jackson Lewis P.C.

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary (Dallas not explicitly listed; other markets show): ranges from $109,000 – $152,250 depending on location

Lead a billing team, oversee KPIs, e‑billing, and process improvements for a national labor & employment firm. Great for someone with 5+ years management + 2+ years legal billing, and experience with Aderant.

Employer: Equinix

Location: Dallas, TX (Infomart office, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Dallas): $118,000 – $176,000 base + bonus/equity eligible

Build and lead a global billing assurance function to find revenue leakage and strengthen order‑to‑cash controls. Ideal for leaders from billing/revenue assurance, finance ops, or audit who like data‑driven, cross‑functional work.

Employer: Infoblox

Location: Dallas–Fort Worth Metro (or Seattle)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,900 – $159,280 base + bonus/commission

Own bookings, ARR, renewals, and top‑line reporting for a cloud‑first networking/security company. Great if you have 6–11 years in FP&A/Sales Finance, strong Salesforce + Databricks/BI skills, and like rebuilding reporting from the ground up.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis, and client billing for a global real estate leader. Good for someone with 2–5 years finance/accounting, strong Excel, and an interest in real estate.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Greater Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; performance‑based comp structure

Transition into a Financial Advisor role serving high‑net‑worth clients ($100K–$5M). Best for someone who already holds Series 7 & 66, has 1+ year in investments/financial services, and wants a sales‑driven, relationship‑heavy career path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or scope. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.