Dallas is busy and growing, and so is the need for people who can keep sites safe and calm. Here are several solid public safety openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Security Solutions of America

Security Solutions of America Location: Dallas, TX (retail site)

(retail site) Type: Full and Part-Time (listed as PART_TIME but both available)

(listed as PART_TIME but both available) Pay: $21.50/hour

Requirements: Armed Guard License, Guard Card , background & drug test, valid ID, clean driving record, High School Diploma/GED

Armed Guard License, , background & drug test, valid ID, clean driving record, Why it’s worth a look: Steady set schedules (day and evening options) at a retail location with foot patrol and theft prevention. Good fit if you’re licensed, like being active on your feet, and want predictable shifts.

Employer: STO Building Group / Layton Construction

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: BA/BS preferred, 3+ years in construction or industrial safety, OSHA 510 , OSHA 30 , Safety Trained Supervisor (STS), current First Aid/CPR/AED

BA/BS preferred, in construction or industrial safety, , , Safety Trained Supervisor (STS), current Why it’s worth a look: Senior safety role on construction projects with a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, stock purchase plan, and more). Great if you’re building a career in EHS and want to lead safety on big jobs.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Dallas, TX (commercial real estate)

(commercial real estate) Type: Full-Time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Mix of late afternoon, evening, and weekend shifts

Mix of late afternoon, evening, and weekend shifts Requirements: 21+ , high school diploma/GED, background check, drug screen, valid driver’s license for driving roles; must meet state armed licensing rules

, high school diploma/GED, background check, drug screen, valid driver’s license for driving roles; must meet state armed licensing rules Why it’s worth a look: Mix of armed patrol, incident response, and customer service at a commercial property, plus paid training, benefits, and access to extra shifts through their app.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.