Dallas HR is busy right now—especially if you love recruiting or speak Korean. Here are several human resources roles worth a look this week.

Employer: ISEE Career Solutions, Inc. (electrical equipment & energy solutions client)

ISEE Career Solutions, Inc. (electrical equipment & energy solutions client) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior HR leadership role for North America (US & Canada) in a manufacturing setting. You’ll own HR strategy and operations, lead compensation and payroll oversight, and drive culture and change—Korean/English bilingual is required.

Employer: Levy at American Airlines Center

at Location: Dallas, TX (downtown arena)

(downtown arena) Type: Part-time, event-based

Pay: $23.00–$27.00/hour

Great fit if you like sports, concerts, and people. You’ll support recruiting, onboarding, and engagement for arena staff, help run job fairs and appreciation events, and keep HR records and I‑9s in line.

Employer: BTI Solutions

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$70,000/year

Hands-on HR generalist role supporting daily HR operations, onboarding, benefits, payroll coordination, and compliance. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of HR/admin experience and fluent Korean, and want solid benefits and growth.

Employer: HES Facilities Management

Location: Dallas, TX (supports multiple markets)

(supports multiple markets) Type: Hourly contract / temporary

Salary: Not listed

Project-based recruiting role focused on high-volume and hard-to-fill jobs in schools—custodial, maintenance, skilled trades, and management. Good if you’re a strong sourcer who likes building pipelines and working fully in talent acquisition.

Employer: AprosSyber (cybersecurity firm)

(cybersecurity firm) Location: Dallas–Allen, TX HQ (hybrid on-site)

(hybrid on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

First in-house technical recruiter for a fast-growing cyber company. You’ll own full-cycle hiring for security roles (pen testing, incident response, forensics), manage agencies, build referral programs, and report on hiring data—best for someone with 3+ years tech recruiting and 2+ in cybersecurity.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR careers often grow fast once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.