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🧑💼 Dallas HR & Recruiting Roles with Multiple Openings
Dallas HR is busy right now—especially if you love recruiting or speak Korean. Here are several human resources roles worth a look this week.
Human Resources Manager – Korean Bilingual
- Employer: ISEE Career Solutions, Inc. (electrical equipment & energy solutions client)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior HR leadership role for North America (US & Canada) in a manufacturing setting. You’ll own HR strategy and operations, lead compensation and payroll oversight, and drive culture and change—Korean/English bilingual is required.
Talent and Culture Coordinator
- Employer: Levy at American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, TX (downtown arena)
- Type: Part-time, event-based
- Pay: $23.00–$27.00/hour
Great fit if you like sports, concerts, and people. You’ll support recruiting, onboarding, and engagement for arena staff, help run job fairs and appreciation events, and keep HR records and I‑9s in line.
Korean Bilingual Human Resources Staff
- Employer: BTI Solutions
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$70,000/year
Hands-on HR generalist role supporting daily HR operations, onboarding, benefits, payroll coordination, and compliance. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of HR/admin experience and fluent Korean, and want solid benefits and growth.
Contract Sourcer / Recruiter
- Employer: HES Facilities Management
- Location: Dallas, TX (supports multiple markets)
- Type: Hourly contract / temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Project-based recruiting role focused on high-volume and hard-to-fill jobs in schools—custodial, maintenance, skilled trades, and management. Good if you’re a strong sourcer who likes building pipelines and working fully in talent acquisition.
Technical Recruiter
- Employer: AprosSyber (cybersecurity firm)
- Location: Dallas–Allen, TX HQ (hybrid on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
First in-house technical recruiter for a fast-growing cyber company. You’ll own full-cycle hiring for security roles (pen testing, incident response, forensics), manage agencies, build referral programs, and report on hiring data—best for someone with 3+ years tech recruiting and 2+ in cybersecurity.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR careers often grow fast once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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