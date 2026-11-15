Dallas is hot right now for sales and marketing pros—from ad tech and CPG snacks to defense tech and e‑commerce. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Frisco/Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $210K – $316K + bonus, benefits, equity

This is a senior technical pre-sales role on the X-BAT tactical aircraft platform, leading capture and proposal strategy for U.S. defense customers. Ideal if you have 10+ years in defense/aerospace, know DoD procurement, and want to sit at the intersection of engineering, BD, and strategy.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (includes bonus, benefits, equity)

Lead strategy and proposal operations for large, advanced defense programs—owning capture plans, proposal cycles, and cross-functional coordination. Great fit if you have 12+ years in defense, active Secret clearance, and love turning complex RFPs into winning bids.

Employer: Yieldmo

Location: Dallas, TX (remote with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K – $130K base + equity & benefits

Hunt and grow revenue with major holding company agencies (WPP, IPG, Dentsu) selling creative-first, programmatic ad solutions. Perfect if you’re a digital seller with strong Midwest agency relationships and sports category experience.

Employer: Directive Consulting

Location: Remote (US-based, Dallas-friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (set living wage; bonus + 401k match + strong benefits)

Client-facing role running B2B/SaaS programmatic campaigns across DSPs like DV360 and The Trade Desk. Good for hands-on traders who want fully remote work, big B2B budgets, and a performance-focused agency environment.

Employer: CARFAX (Mobility Global)

Location: Greater Dallas, TX (travel-heavy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,600 – $148,700 + incentives & benefits

Own and grow strategic automotive dealer group accounts as the executive-level point of contact. Great if you have 10+ years in automotive, love C-suite relationship-building, and want a mix of travel, strategy, and revenue growth.

Employer: McGrath RentCorp / TRS-RenTelco

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid, 2–3 days onsite)

Type: Temporary, 10-week internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on qualifications & location)

Support sales and marketing with AI-powered research, account profiling, and CRM data cleanup for B2B tech customers. A strong fit for juniors (rising seniors) in Marketing/Business/Data with a 3.0+ GPA who want real project work and mentorship.

Employer: Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds

Location: Dallas-based, Central US territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K – $130K + discretionary bonus

Lead convenience-channel growth for America’s best-selling snack nut—owning territory plans, pricing, promotions, and retailer/distributor relationships. Ideal for CPG pros with 5+ years in convenience/snacks and strong data-driven selling skills.

Employer: The Exchange (AAFES)

Location: Onsite, HQ – Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, Management (no direct reports)

Salary: Not listed

Develop and execute marketing initiatives for assigned products, working closely with analytics and comms teams to grow customer engagement. Good for marketers with 2–4+ years in CRM, sales, or analysis who want a stable, on-base HQ role.

Employer: PwC

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, Director level

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 + bonus & full benefits

Lead integrated marketing strategy and planning across multiple initiatives, using market and performance data to guide campaigns and budgets. Best for senior marketers with 8+ years experience who are comfortable influencing leadership and owning big, complex portfolios.

Employer: Vanity Art, LLC

Location: Dallas, TX (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $110,000 + benefits & bonus

Own listing health and sponsored ads on Home Depot and Wayfair for a fast-growing bathroom furniture brand. Great if you have 2+ years in Home Depot/Wayfair portals, 3+ years marketplace e‑com, and love working in Excel and with AI tools.

Employer: Utopia Brands / Utopia Fulfillment

Location: Hybrid remote – Dallas, TX 75244

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and lead TikTok Shop and creator programs, from recruiting influencers to tracking GMV and ROI. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in influencer/creator marketing, hands-on TikTok Shop experience, and a track record of revenue-tied campaigns.

Employer: Alkegen

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead regional sales for industrial solutions, owning revenue, margin, and pipeline health while coaching a technical sales team. Great for experienced industrial sales leaders who like data-driven management and cross-functional work with product and operations.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Blend sales, customer service, and logistics for commercial auto parts customers—managing orders, deliveries, and local account growth. Good entry point if you want sales experience, like being on the move, and have a valid driver’s license.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.